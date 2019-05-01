Isaiah Crowell tears Achilles; Doug Martin re-signs

Martin faired decently well last season in Oakland, despite a fumbling issue that frustrated Gruden at times. After taking over the early-down role after Marshawn Lynch's injury, Martin compiled 723 yards and four TDs on just 172 carries, including back-to-back 100-yard games to close the season. His 4.2 yards per carry were worlds better than his previous two seasons with Tampa Bay when he earned just 2.9 yards per tote.