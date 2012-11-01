Is Thursday night's game bigger for the Chargers or Chiefs?

Two coaches apparently on the Coaching Green Mile - the end of the line -- San Diego's Norv Turner and Kansas City's Romeo Crennel, face off tonight. Who needs the victory more?
Have you ever covered a team that's gone in the tank early in the season? It's a brutal thing, and that's what KC has to avoid. A win tonight is critical.
This tank's too deep, no getting out for the Chiefs. No such thing as a critical win for a 1-6 team. San Diego is 3-4. Strange but true: They're only a game out of first place.
Angry fans? Whose fans have a right to be more angry than San Diego's? They are perennial underachievers. Used to be they underachieved in the playoffs. Now they do in the regular season.
Check-out time? That was a month ago. Let's not diminish the Chargers' talent, either. It's not just Philip Rivers who had something to play for. That defense is second in the league vs. the run.
Don't know if I'm more troubled by the image, or that you thought of it. But back to football. The Chargers are playing for their jobs. Their own. The coach. The GM. Goodnight.