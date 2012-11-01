Is Thursday night's game bigger for the Chargers or Chiefs?

Published: Nov 01, 2012

Two coaches apparently on the Coaching Green Mile - the end of the line -- San Diego's Norv Turner and Kansas City's Romeo Crennel, face off tonight. Who needs the victory more?

At 1-6, the Chiefs have already achieved irrelevance in the AFC West. For all intents and purposes, their season is over. But the Chargers? They're actually still playing for something.

Have you ever covered a team that's gone in the tank early in the season? It's a brutal thing, and that's what KC has to avoid. A win tonight is critical.

This tank's too deep, no getting out for the Chiefs. No such thing as a critical win for a 1-6 team. San Diego is 3-4. Strange but true: They're only a game out of first place.

The fact that San Diego is still in it is WHY it's more important for the Chiefs. The Chargers could lose and still be in it. The Chiefs lose and that great fan base will be angrier than you sans coffee.

Angry fans? Whose fans have a right to be more angry than San Diego's? They are perennial underachievers. Used to be they underachieved in the playoffs. Now they do in the regular season.

The Chiefs have more talent than the Chargers. Yet, they're undoubtedly the worst team in the NFL right now. A win might keep some of that talent interested. A loss and it's check-out time.

Check-out time? That was a month ago. Let's not diminish the Chargers' talent, either. It's not just Philip Rivers who had something to play for. That defense is second in the league vs. the run.

Chargers lose tonight, it will be ugly. Chiefs lose tonight and things will be as gross as you in a Speedo, wearing knee-high socks and red Chuck Taylors.

Don't know if I'm more troubled by the image, or that you thought of it. But back to football. The Chargers are playing for their jobs. Their own. The coach. The GM. Goodnight.

