Around the NFL

Is there a No. 2 Dolphins QB battle between Josh Rosen, Tua Tagovailoa?

Published: Aug 22, 2020 at 09:01 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

There's a much-publicized quarterback competition taking place in Miami, even though all signs point to Ryan Fitzpatrick holding the starting reins when the Dolphins kick off their 2020 season.

Might there be another QB competition in Dolphins training camp, though?

While No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa is clearly seen as the future face of the franchise, another former first-rounder, Josh Rosen, is still around and multiple reports have him faring better than Tagovailoa out of the gate.

When asked Friday if there was a competition and if Rosen was leading, Dolphins coach Brian Flores' reply was that there is indeed a competition – but that there is one at every position.

"That competition is like every other competition on the team," Flores, via team transcript, said -- reminding everyone that he comes from the Bill Belichick coaching tree. "Whether it's the quarterback, whether it's the running back, whether it's the offensive line, whether it's the defensive line, the tight ends – everybody is competing. We're just trying to take it one day at a time to get better, improve, see what the strengths and weaknesses are on the team.

"Everyone is just trying to improve and get better. I think those guys are doing a good job. Rosen is doing a good job. Tua is doing a good job. I think a lot of guys at a lot of positions are making some progress."

The latest reports Friday weren't great for either, though. With Fitzpatrick absent of practice for personal reasons, Rosen threw a touchdown, an interception and was 6-for-14 for 104 yards, per the South Florida Sun Sentinel's Safid Deen. Tagovailoa had two interceptions along with 99 yards and no touchdowns on 6-of-15 passing.  

On Friday, Tagovailoa threw two interceptions at practice, while Rosen had one throw to the wrong side of teammates. Still, even on an unimpressive day it would seem Rosen was a bit better.

Seemingly forgotten in the South Florida sun after the Dolphins traded for him during last year's draft after just one season with the Cardinals, Rosen is heading into his third NFL campaign. Following an unimpressive rookie year with Arizona, Rosen was shipped to Miami when the new Cardinals regime zeroed in on Kyler Murray. In 2019, Rosen lost out in a QB competition to the bearded brilliance of Fitzpatrick. Still, Rosen's only 23 and actually younger than Joe Burrow, who was selected No. 1 in the 2020 draft.  

"He's had a lot of good moments so far," Flores said of Rosen. "We'll just kind of see how it goes and continue to get better. Experience helps, for sure; but like you said, we don't have the preseason games. We're trying to create situations to see whether or not that decision-making process is where we need it to be (and) where he wants it to be. He's putting the work in to do that. So are all of the quarterbacks. I know we're spending a lot of time on the quarterbacks but it's really each player in each position, from a situational standpoint and a decision-making standpoint, everyone's got to make good decisions on the field, communicate and try to put this team in the best position to string good plays together."

At this point in camp, perhaps the Dolphins are stringing together two quarterback competitions or maybe even just one for the No. 2 role.

Related Content

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (18) and wide receiver Robert Woods (17) celebrate a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Lucas Stevenson via AP)
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp backs Robert Woods: 'We think we're one of the best'

Robert Woods said earlier in the month that he believed the Rams wide receiver corps were among the best in the NFL. On Friday on "Good Morning Football," teammate Cooper Kupp backed him up. 
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy wears a mask as he walks the field during NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy aiming for Super Bowl: 'Make no bones about it'

New Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy embraced the sky-high expectations for Dallas this season and doesn't understand why anybody's aim wouldn't be the Super Bowl. "If you're not trying to win a Super Bowl," McCarthy said. "I don't know what you're even doing in this business."
Saturday's NFL training camp injury and roster news
news

Saturday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Ryan Fitzpatrick is set to return to practice on Saturday after missing Friday for personal reasons, coach Brian Flores said. 
Former Colts P Pat McAfee set for 1st WWE match
news

Former Colts P Pat McAfee set for 1st WWE match

Retired two-time Pro Bowl punter Pat McAfee is set to hit the WWE ring tonight when he faces Adam Cole at NXT Takeover.
Ravens S Earl Thomas sent home after fight with teammate Chuck Clark
news

Ravens S Earl Thomas sent home after fight with teammate Chuck Clark

Three-time All-Pro DB Earl Thomas was sent home on Friday because of a fight with fellow starting defensive back Chuck Clark, Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is flanked by AJ McCarron (2) and Alex McGough (3) as he throws a pass during an NFL training camp football practice Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool)
news

For Deshaun Watson to be 'legendary,' Texans needs to win Super Bowl

Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson has won championships in high school and college. For him to be "legendary," he believes he must win a Super Bowl with the Texans. 
Raiders hold practice at Allegiant Stadium: 'Welcome to the Death Star'
news

Raiders hold practice at Allegiant Stadium: 'Welcome to the Death Star'

The Las Vegas Raiders held practice at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, and the team got a first-hand look at their new, $1.9 billion home. 
Washington head coach Ron Rivera watches his team during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
news

Ron Rivera says he's 'fortunate' after cancer diagnosis, will continue coaching

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera was recently diagnosed with cancer. He says that he will receive several different treatments and continue coaching at a healthy pace.
Oakland Raiders defensive end Josh Mauro (97) during NFL football training camp Monday, July 29, 2019, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
news

Jaguars DE Josh Mauro suspended five games for violating NFL PED policy

Jacksonville Jaguars DE Josh Mauro will miss the first five games of the 2020 season after violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. 
Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer looks on during warmups prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings defeated the Saints in overtime, 26-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Mike Zimmer concerned about 'disadvantage' of fan attendance in some NFL stadiums

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer believes teams who are planning to still have fans in their home stadiums could possess a competitive advantage at the start of the 2020 season. 
49ers GM John Lynch: Nick Bosa vs. Trent Williams 'must-see TV'
news

49ers GM John Lynch: Nick Bosa vs. Trent Williams 'must-see TV'

Daily training camp tussles between defensive end Nick Bosa and offensive tackle Trent Williams have become "must-see TV," in the eyes of 49ers general manager John Lynch. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL