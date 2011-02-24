Is it football stardom or Hollywood fame Newton seeks?

That the Falcons are deep in the process of building a new outdoor stadium is, indeed, a testament to the ambition of owner Arthur Blank, who has had an impressive climb off the canvas following the Vick and Bobby Petrino issues, with the help of Thomas Dimitroff and Mike Smith. But it also could be a dangerous piece of precedent-setting in the long run. The 2011 season will be the club's 20th at the Georgia Dome, which would be the first 1990s-built facility to be replaced. Put it this way: Atlanta opened the dome five months before Baltimore opened Camden Yards. Amazing. Meanwhile, the Rams have an out in their lease if the Edward Jones Dome, opened in 1995, isn't brought up to a first-class level by 2015, which would be its 21st season. St. Louis' stadium opened the same year as Jacksonville's. In 1996, Carolina opened its new digs. In 1997, the Redskins moved to Maryland. In 1998, the Ravens and Buccaneers moved into new places, and the Titans and Browns did the same in 1999. Amazing to think that, soon enough, some of those teams might be going to the table looking for new places again.