Is it better to start 2-0 than 0-2? You're darn right it is!

But, one must assume, head coach Bobby Petrino either believed in Harrington's ability to lead or figured the best way to bolster Harrington's confidence was to stay away from signing a former starting quarterback in this league. Now, Leftwich arrives on the scene needing to learn the complex Petrino system in a hurry. The same could be said for an offensive line that is making a huge transition itself from the Alex Gibbs zone-blocking scheme it had been playing for the last three years to a more a traditional one. Harrington got sacked 13 times in the first two losses and, with Leftwich now in the mix, it appears he's about to get sacked by the coach. On Monday, Petrino put some of the sacks on Harrington: "Right now, Joey's playing a little bit conservative, playing not to throw the interception. Therefore, it's causing him to hold the ball. He just needs to open it up, play with confidence and play to go win the game."