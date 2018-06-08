Around the NFL

Is David Johnson due for an extension with Cardinals?

Published: Jun 08, 2018 at 10:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson created a stir in recent days.

Johnson missed on-field work and observed from the sidelines the past week during organized team activities.

Cardinals coach Steve Wilks declined to go into particulars on what kept the running back from the practice field, but NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported the star running back is not injured.

While a healthy Johnson provides good news, there could be another looming issue when considering Johnson enters the final year of his contract and will earn a base salary of $1.88 million in 2018.

"I don't see any way he plays just for that," Garafolo said on NFL Up To The Minute. "I truly believe that the Cardinals and David Johnson at some point will negotiate a contract extension before the season.

"You're talking about a guy who believes that he can go 1,000 yards receiving, 1,000 yards rushing; ain't a shot he's going to play for $1.9 million. I do know that he and his camp have started to think about, 'What's our number? What do we want to get to?' And the Cardinals, frankly, know that if a guy winds up putting up 1,000-1,000, and then he's slated for free agency, now you're talking that franchise tag game. So, there is incentive for them to do the deal ahead of the season as well."

Johnson is regarded as one of the NFL's top offensive weapons when fully healthy. In 2016, he produced 1,239 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns on 293 carries, adding 879 yards receiving and four touchdowns on 80 catches.

Any desire to secure Johnson for the future makes sense. But it would be wise for the Cardinals to remember Johnson comes off a 2017 campaign where he played in one game before landing on injured reserve with a wrist injury.

Nevertheless, the Cardinals certainly know what they have in Johnson and the reward outweighs the risk.

The Cardinals currently have $13.9 million in available salary cap space.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Aaron Jones happy to re-sign with Green Bay, believes Packers have 'unfinished business'

After the threat of free agency made things unclear in Green Bay's backfield, running back Aaron Jones made it clear he wanted to remain a Packer after signing a four-year deal.  
news

2021 NFL free agency: Friday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Raiders have added another wideout in free agency. Las Vegas announced Friday it has signed veteran receiver Willie Snead﻿. Check out what else is happening around the NFL on Friday.
news

Dolphins acquire No. 6 pick in 2021 draft from Eagles for No. 12 pick, 2022 first-rounder

The Dolphins acquired the No. 6 overall pick  in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Eagles, along with the No. 156 overall pick, in exchange for the No. 12 and No. 123 overall picks and a 2022 first-round selection. 
news

49ers acquire No. 3 overall pick from Dolphins; Miami gets No. 12 pick, two future firsts

The 49ers are acquiring the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft from the Dolphins, while Miami gets the No. 12 overall pick, a third-round pick and two future first-round picks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland, accused of possessing stolen gun

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested in Cleveland on Thursday evening, Cleveland police confirmed to NFL.com. Lattimore was arrested for failure to notify possession of a firearm, and on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
news

Leonard Fournette re-signing with Buccaneers for one year, up to $4M 

The Bucs are re-signing running back ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The deal could see Fournette earn up to $4 million with incentives. 
news

Browns GM: John Johnson a player who 'doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market'

Browns GM Andrew Berry described safety John Johnson as a talented young player entering his prime who "doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market."
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: 'Dak is the keystone of this team'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he was "very excited" upon learning that franchise quarterback Dak Prescott had been signed to a long-term deal.
news

Art Rooney II: Steelers always wanted Ben Roethlisberger back in 2021

During a chat with fans on Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II said the club wanted the 39-year-old veteran QB back as long as the money worked.
news

Seahawks re-signing DE Carlos Dunlap to two-year, $16.6M deal

A late-season addition to the team in 2020, pass rusher Carlos Dunlap is re-signing with the Seahawks on a two-year deal worth $16.6 million with $8.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via Dunlap's agent Drew Rosenhaus. 
news

Seahawks, starting DT Jarran Reed parting ways

The Seattle Seahawks are moving on from longtime starting defensive tackle ﻿Jarran Reed﻿, either via release or trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. Reed bid farewell to Seattle via social media, as well. 
news

Chiefs re-signing WR Demarcus Robinson to one-year deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back one of their free-agent receivers. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Chefs are re-signing wideout Demarcus Robinson to a one-year contract.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW