David Johnson misses practice for undisclosed reason

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson has missed practice time this week for an undisclosed reason.

Although the Johnson was relegated to the sideline for voluntary organized team activities Thursday, he is not injured, sources informed of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

Coach Steve Wilks was evasive when asked about the status his workhorse running back.

"It's the offseason, and I'm not going to really indulge in injuries or things like that," Wilks said. "We're going to talk about the guys that are out there."

Teams aren't required to give injury updates during offseason workouts. As Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic notes, however, Wilks' response to questions about Johnson was different than how he's handled queries regarding injured players since becoming the head coach.

Johnson missed all but one game in 2017 because of a wrist injury. He was cleared for offseason workouts in April. Last we heard in mid-May, Johnson was gearing up to chase a 1,000-yard rushing and 1,000-yard receiving season.

The apparent hushed nature of Johnson's situation makes the situation all the more curious.

The Cardinals wrap up their pre-training camp work next week with mandatory minicamp. Johnson's status will surely come up again at that point.