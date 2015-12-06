Around the NFL

Is Cam Newton the greatest red-zone threat ever?

Published: Dec 06, 2015 at 12:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Carolina Panthers became just the 12th team since 1966 to start 11-0, yet they continue to be overlooked as an NFL power and Super Bowl favorite.

The issue some have with the Panthers is how they are winning games: with an overwhelming defense and bowl-you-over offensive attack. It's not pretty. It's just winning.

NFL Media analyst Michael Robinson discussed Sunday morning on NFL Network's GameDay First that he believes the Panthers are discounted in part because of who Cam Newton is, both in personality and playing style.

"Cam is getting disrespected, and you're right, he doesn't look like other 11-0 quarterbacks, because he's a black guy," Robinson said. "Let's just be honest. He dances, he does his thing and people ridicule him for doing that. When we just saw a piece on J.J. Watt and J.J.'s talking about how he's the best guy out there and he's disrespecting offensive linemen, but you don't hear the negative tone that way. You don't hear the negative tone when Johnny Manziel was in college and was doing the money sign and all that was fun and games then. But when Cam does it and he's leading an undefeated team, it's a problem and people totally forget the fact that he's giving the ball to a kid.

"I think it goes down to, Cam has what we call street credibility -- and I'm not saying he's on the street fighting or anything like that -- what I'm saying is, when he comes into the locker room, everybody is like 'whoa.' I think we saw a guy like this in Michael Vick, early in his career. He was that type of guy, but Mike couldn't handle everything that came along with the quarterback position, Cam is doing it. Cam is handling it. He's leading this team to an undefeated season. And I don't care about those numbers, I don't need fantasy football numbers, I need my quarterback to show up in the fourth quarter and in overtime and Cam Newton is showing up in the fourth quarter and in overtime."

There is a lot to unpack from Robinson's comments. Yes, Cam is unfairly judged because of his preening and celebrations -- the dumbest reason to criticize any football player in the history of critics. Those complaints are devoid of depth.

The Vick appraisal is actually more interesting -- Steve Young could be another on-field comparison.

Most analytical dismissals of Newton are based on his stats being middling among quarterbacks: 57.2 completion percentage (29th), 224.2 yards passing (23rd), 20 TD passes (T-9th), nine interceptions, 89.5 passer rating (19th).

That cheap take dismisses that Newton is playing with a subpar receiving corps and what the quarterback adds with his legs: 98 carries, 427 yards, seven rushing TDs. Only Tom Brady (30) and Carson Palmer (28) have more combined touchdowns than Newton (28).

"You look at Cam Newton, he may be the best red-zone threat our game has ever seen," Robinson said.

It's hard to argue there. Whenever the Panthers get close to the goal line, they are nearly unstoppable. Cam also allows "Riverboat Ron" the luxury of going for it on fourth-and-short. Newton has been money when the Panthers are behind, owning the second-highest passer rating in the NFL when trailing this season (110.7).

People can hate, dismiss, overlook or downplay the Panthers and their quarterback. In the end, winning is all that matters and they've been doing a whole lot of winning in Carolina.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, June 7

Dee Ford is done in San Francisco. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday that the pass rusher is expected to come in for a physical this week after which the team will part ways with him.

news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf not present for mandatory minicamp

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Sehawks WR DK Metcalf is not present at minicamp on Tuesday as contract talks have not yet resulted in a new deal, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Colts LB Darius Leonard undergoes back surgery, expected to miss start of training camp

Colts star linebacker Darius Leonard underwent back surgery and is expected to miss the start of training camp next month.

news

Bears lose OTA practice session after violating CBA's live-contact rules

The Bears were docked Tuesday's OTA session for violating live-contact rules at a practice last month. The NFL and NFLPA monitor offseason workouts to ensure non-contact practices remain as such.

news

Bill Belichick remains mum on offensive plan: 'If you think we're gonna run the veer offense, no'

Try as they might, the New England media could not squeeze cogent responses out of Bill Belichick regarding his plans for the Patriots' 2022 offense. Beyond saying the plan is to "streamline" the offense, Belichick continued his hazy responses to questions about how the offense will run under the revamped offensive coaching staff.

news

Deebo Samuel attends 49ers mandatory minicamp after trade request, skipping OTAs

Deebo Samuel reported for duty Tuesday as the 49ers kick off Day 1 of mandatory minicamp after skipping voluntary OTAs.

news

Nick Sirianni 'noticing a big difference' in Jalen Hurts ahead of Eagles QB's third season

Questions have swirled around Philadelphia about whether Jalen Hurts is the long-term solution under center. Thus far, coach Nick Sirianni has liked what he's seen from the QB during offseason workouts.

news

Sean McVay 'would love' to have Odell Beckham Jr. back with Rams

The Rams signed Allen Robinson during free agency and traded Robert Woods to Tennessee but haven't closed the door on a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. Coach Sean McVay recently reiterated his desire for OBJ to return to the Super Bowl champs.

news

D.J. Humphries: If you don't think Kyler Murray is the Cardinals' future, 'then you're a plum fool'

Outside of the Cardinals facility, Kyler Murray's status has been the subject of rumors and debate all offseason. But according to Murray's left tackle D.J. Humphries, the former No. 1 overall pick is undoubtedly the team's future.

news

12 NFL teams open mandatory minicamps Tuesday

Tuesday marks the beginning of mandatory minicamp for 12 NFL teams. The Lions, Packers, Colts, Raiders, Rams, Vikings, Patriots, Giants, Steelers, 49ers, Seahawks and Buccaneers kick off minicamp today.

news

Sean McVay on Aaron Donald's new contract: 'It's a big deal and he's earned it'

Rams coach Sean McVay was rightfully ecstatic upon learning the Rams officially retained their best player with a historic contract.

news

Rams restructure Aaron Donald contract to make him highest-paid non-QB in NFL history

Aaron Donald isn't retiring, and he's returning to a bank vault worth of cash. The Los Angeles Rams restructured Donald's contract to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW