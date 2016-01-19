Around the NFL

Irvin might accept less cash to stay with Seahawks

Published: Jan 19, 2016 at 03:20 AM
Marc Sessler

When the Seahawks declined Bruce Irvin's fifth-year option last offseason, the pass rusher looked like a sure bet to play elsewhere in 2016.

Are the sides now singing a different tune?

On the heels of Sunday's 31-24 playoff loss to the Panthers, Irvin told reporters that he'd love to stay with the 'Hawks, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times.

The fourth-year linebacker said he's already spoken with coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider, who asked if he'd be willing take a little less scratch to re-sign. Irvin said he'd be open to accepting $3 million to $5 million less, although closer to "probably three."

"I'm not asking for $100 million," Irvin said. "I'm not asking for nothing crazy. I just want to be appreciated. But everything will work itself out."

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported last offseason that Seattle wanted to keep Irvin around for the right price, amid whispers that the linebacker might be shipped to the Falcons. No trade went down, but Atlanta coach Dan Quinn knows Irvin well from their time together in Seattle, and remains a candidate to chase the pass rusher on the open market.

If they are serious about keeping Irvin, the Seahawks would be wise to get a deal done sooner than later.

