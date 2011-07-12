Irvin appears on cover of Out magazine, asks for gay rights

"I don't see how any African-American with any inkling of history can say that you don't have the right to live your life how you want to live your life," Irvin said. "No one should be telling you who you should love, no one should be telling you who you should be spending the rest of your life with. When we start talking about equality and everybody being treated equally, I don't want to know an African-American who will say everybody doesn't deserve equality."