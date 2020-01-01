Irsay to fans: Colts on 'doorstep of great things'

"I believe this team is on the doorstep of great things," Irsay wrote after beginning the letter by thanking his fans and admitting the season didn't end as he had hoped. "I am confident in the steady leadership of Chris Ballard and Frank Reich, who have built a culture of trust, toughness and teamwork that you can be proud of. I'm confident we have the right core of talented players who are ready to take the next step. And I'm confident that our great fan base, who stuck with us through thick and thin this season, will want to be a part of this journey every step of the way."