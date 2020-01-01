Irsay to fans: Colts on 'doorstep of great things'

Around the NFL

As it related to the 2019 season, there was disappointment before the campaign even began when Andrew Luck shockingly retired.

However, as the season got going, the Colts looked to be a frontrunner for the AFC South just the same. It wasn't meant to be, though, as Indianapolis suffered a string of four consecutive losses as it dropped seven of its last nine games to finish at 7-9 and out of the postseason.

Seemingly undaunted, Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay wrote a letter released on Tuesday that assured the fans he has confidence in his head coach and general manager and most of all believes his team is close to greatness.

"I believe this team is on the doorstep of great things," Irsay wrote after beginning the letter by thanking his fans and admitting the season didn't end as he had hoped. "I am confident in the steady leadership of Chris Ballard and Frank Reich, who have built a culture of trust, toughness and teamwork that you can be proud of. I'm confident we have the right core of talented players who are ready to take the next step. And I'm confident that our great fan base, who stuck with us through thick and thin this season, will want to be a part of this journey every step of the way."

To most, 7-9 is hardly on the doorstep to greatness as it's still a win away from .500.

It's easy to agree that the Colts have a solid core of talent, though. Unfortunately, a lot of their most talented players dealt with injuries in 2019.

Now, on top of getting healthy, Irsay and the front office must address some issues, likely the wide receiver corps as T.Y. Hilton continually dealt with injury issues and there was little else for quarterback Jacoby Brissett to work with. Brissett is also a point of question as his mercurial play raises the quandary as to whether he can remain the franchise starter going forward or if another signal-caller must be found to lead the Colts in the age without Luck.

So, as the roof closes for good on the Colts' season, even though they finished below .500, Irsay's message isn't one of improvement or mild aspirations going forward into next autumn.

"We'll turn the page to 2020 and keep grinding away to bring another Lombardi Trophy back to Indiana," Irsay wrote.

