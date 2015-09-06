IR recall roundup: Dee Milliner to miss first 8 games

The New York Jets placed cornerback Dee Milliner on the injured reserve/designated to return list with a wrist injury.
The move to IR recall will knock out the former first-round pick for the first eight games of the season -- he will be eligible to return to the practice field after six weeks. The team can officially make the move starting Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.
The wrist injury is just the latest setback for the snakebitten Milliner, who had five surgeries in college. The 23-year-old corner appeared in just 16 games his first two seasons, missing 13 games in 2014 with a torn Achilles.
The Jets are deep at the corner position after adding Darrelle Revis, Antonio Cromartie and Buster Skrine this offseason. Still, the Gang Green needs to see something positive from Milliner, the No. 9 overall pick in 2013, before the year is out.
Here are other players who were placed on IR recall:
1.Demar Dotson: The Bucs offensive tackle suffered an MCL sprain in the preseason opener against the Vikings.
- Jay Ajayi: The rookie running back out of Boise State was placed on the IR designated to return list to make room for QB Logan Thomas.
- David Cobb: Rookie RB Cobb was expected to see many carries in the Titans' backfield. Tennessee recovered nicely by trading forTerrance West on Sunday.
- Maurkice Pouncey: The Steelers were hopeful their Pro Bowl center would return soon rather than later. Pittsburgh will now have to wait until November.
- Alex Carter: The Lions rookie cornerback was hopeful he would return from an ankle injury before the start of the season.
ALSO:
Arian Foster was expected to be placed on IR recall, but the running back received good news on Sunday. Foster avoided the dreaded list and could return in a month, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
» The Falcons announced Monday that linebacker Brooks Reed will remain on the team's active roster following groin surgery.