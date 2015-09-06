Around the NFL

IR recall roundup: Dee Milliner to miss first 8 games

Published: Sep 06, 2015 at 08:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Jets placed cornerback Dee Milliner on the injured reserve/designated to return list with a wrist injury.

The move to IR recall will knock out the former first-round pick for the first eight games of the season -- he will be eligible to return to the practice field after six weeks. The team can officially make the move starting Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

The wrist injury is just the latest setback for the snakebitten Milliner, who had five surgeries in college. The 23-year-old corner appeared in just 16 games his first two seasons, missing 13 games in 2014 with a torn Achilles.

The Jets are deep at the corner position after adding Darrelle Revis, Antonio Cromartie and Buster Skrine this offseason. Still, the Gang Green needs to see something positive from Milliner, the No. 9 overall pick in 2013, before the year is out. 

Here are other players who were placed on IR recall:

1.Demar Dotson: The Bucs offensive tackle suffered an MCL sprain in the preseason opener against the Vikings.

  1. Jay Ajayi: The rookie running back out of Boise State was placed on the IR designated to return list to make room for QB Logan Thomas.
  1. David Cobb: Rookie RB Cobb was expected to see many carries in the Titans' backfield. Tennessee recovered nicely by trading forTerrance West on Sunday.
  1. Maurkice Pouncey: The Steelers were hopeful their Pro Bowl center would return soon rather than later. Pittsburgh will now have to wait until November.
  1. Alex Carter: The Lions rookie cornerback was hopeful he would return from an ankle injury before the start of the season.

ALSO:

Arian Foster was expected to be placed on IR recall, but the running back received good news on Sunday. Foster avoided the dreaded list and could return in a month, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.

» The Falcons announced Monday that linebacker Brooks Reed will remain on the team's active roster following groin surgery.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Falcons and Seahawks earned crucial wins on Sunday amid a competitive playoff race in the NFC.
news

Lions clinch NFC North with win over Vikings, first division title since 1993

The Lions dispatched their rival Vikings on Sunday, 30-24, clinching the NFC North for the first time in team history and a playoff spot for the first time since 2016.
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) officially active for Sunday's game against Cowboys

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is active for Miami's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday despite being questionable with an ankle injury.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 16 Sunday.
news

Jets owner Woody Johnson confirms HC Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas will return for 2024 season

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson confirmed before Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders that he will retain head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas in 2024.
news

Titans QB Will Levis (ankle) inactive Sunday vs. Seahawks 

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (ankle) is officially inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: Six things to watch for in Raiders-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles, Ravens-49ers on Christmas Day

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down six things to watch for on the Christmas Day tripleheader featuring: Raiders-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles and Ravens-49ers.
news

Injury roundup: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (shoulder) expected to play Sunday vs. Titans

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is expected to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans despite a shoulder injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bills' Josh Allen on game-winning drive to squeak by Chargers: Just trusted our guys to 'go make big plays'

A turnover-filled performance against the Chargers made for a nerve-racking night for Bills fans, but Josh Allen stepped up when it mattered most, leading the Bills on a 13-play, 64-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to set up Tyler Bass' game-winning field goal.
news

Steelers' George Pickens on connection with Mason Rudolph: 'I was just hoping he'd give me a chance'

In this holiday special, the Pittsburgh Steelers snapped their three-game losing streak with the help of receiver George Pickens dominating and quarterback Mason Rudolph giving him a chance.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Saturday's doubleheader 

The Pittsburgh Steelers are alive and well amid a competitive AFC playoff race following Saturday night's dominant 34-11 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Week 16 Saturday inactives: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers; Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers

The official inactives for Saturday's Week 16 doubleheader: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers; Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers