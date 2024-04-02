Iowa CB Cooper DeJean (leg) cleared for football activities, to hold pro day April 8

A cornerback class littered with talent has been missing a notable name: Iowa's Cooper DeJean.

There's a good reason for his omission: DeJean has been recovering from a broken leg suffered during his final season with the Hawkeyes. That time is over now, though, with DeJean now cleared for football activities, the Iowa CB will participate in his pro day on Monday, April 8, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source.

After missing out on the NFL Scouting Combine -- where DeJean was expected to be an excellent tester -- the 21-year-old will receive an opportunity to show his skills in front of NFL teams. He previously ranked in Bucky Brooks' top five prospects at cornerback prior to falling out due to inactivity, but DeJean will receive a chance to reclaim some of the hype he'd built entering the 2024 pre-draft process with this late-arriving pro day.