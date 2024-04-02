 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Iowa CB Cooper DeJean (leg) cleared for football activities, to hold pro day April 8

Published: Apr 02, 2024 at 01:50 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

A cornerback class littered with talent has been missing a notable name: Iowa's Cooper DeJean.

There's a good reason for his omission: DeJean has been recovering from a broken leg suffered during his final season with the Hawkeyes. That time is over now, though, with DeJean now cleared for football activities, the Iowa CB will participate in his pro day on Monday, April 8, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source.

After missing out on the NFL Scouting Combine -- where DeJean was expected to be an excellent tester -- the 21-year-old will receive an opportunity to show his skills in front of NFL teams. He previously ranked in Bucky Brooks' top five prospects at cornerback prior to falling out due to inactivity, but DeJean will receive a chance to reclaim some of the hype he'd built entering the 2024 pre-draft process with this late-arriving pro day.

DeJean has been a popular player since his high school days, in which he chose Iowa as a four-star recruit, earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and 2023, and was a unanimous All-American in his final campaign with the Hawkeyes, excelling at both cornerback and as a punt returner. He'll look to pick up where he left off with less than a month remaining before the 2024 NFL Draft commences in Detroit on April 25.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Cowboys' C.J. Goodwin looking forward to new kickoff format: 'It's gonna be fun'

Cowboys special teamer C.J. Goodwin believes the NFL's new kickoff format will bring more action and excitement to the game.
news

With all eyes on No. 1 pick, Bears coach Matt Eberflus excited about possibilities at No. 9

Chicago has another top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft that folks in the football world shouldn't be so quick to overlook. Bears coach Matt Eberflus certainly isn't.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson updates shoulder progress: 'We're in a great spot'

Much like 2023, the Browns' 2024 season depends heavily on Deshaun Watson. The QB recently said he's making good progress in his return from shoulder surgery.
news

Saints DB Tyrann Mathieu on RB Bijan Robinson: 'I didn't think the Falcons really used him as good as they should have'

New Orleans Saints defensive back Tyrann Mathieu spoke about facing running back Bijan Robinson last season and saw his potential. "I didn't think the Falcons really used him as good as they should have last year, but, man, he's going to be good," Mathieu said. 
news

Chiefs signing QB Carson Wentz to one-year deal

Carson Wentz is signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night. 
news

Are 2024 NFL Draft quarterbacks poised to make history on Day 1?

The 2024 NFL Draft could see a historic night on April 25 should the first round kick off with four straight quarterbacks being selected with the top four picks, according to NFL Research.
news

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice cooperating with authorities following reported crash, lawyer says

A lawyer for Kanas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice said on Monday that Rice "is cooperating with authorities" after a report of a multi-vehicle crash this past weekend in Dallas involving a car associated with Rice.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Haason Reddick 'happy' to be with Jets: 'I don't think people are ready for what's going to happen'

The Haason Reddick trade became official Monday, and the New York Jets' new pass rusher told the media that he felt "happy" that the deal got done.
news

Niners QB Brock Purdy among top 25 receiving performance-based pay bumps

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy earned $739,795 in additional pay via the league's performance-based pay program. Guard John Simpson topped the top-25 list, earning $974,613 in his one season with the Baltimore Ravens.