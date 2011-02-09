Intriguing defensive tackles bookend top 25 prospect list

13. Cam Newton, QB, Auburn: A big, talented playmaker with exceptional physical tools, Newton possesses rare size, strength and athleticism for the position, and made tremendous strides as a passer over the course of the 2010 season. While some of his production has been inflated due to Auburn's spread system, few can match his arm strength from the pocket. Questions about his character will also affect his status, but his winning pedigree and big-game performances will make it tough for teams to pass on his talent.