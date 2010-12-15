Intra-state division leaders meet in St. Louis

Why you should watch
Could Matt Cassel play 10 days after an appendectomy? Can the Chiefs score a point without him? Sam Bradford and the young Rams have been solid at home, and the Chiefs are not as dangerous on the road. A Chargers win Thursday would put even more heat on K.C.
Did you know?
Cassel is 8-3 as a starter against NFC opponents. ... Kansas City's Jamaal Charles is averaging 6.1 yards per carry. ... In his last game against the Chiefs, Rams RB Steven Jackson becamse the first player in NFL history to amass at least 85 rushing yards, 13 catches and 130 yards receiving in the same game. ... St. Louis is 4-2 at home.