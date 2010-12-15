Intra-state division leaders meet in St. Louis

Published: Dec 15, 2010 at 06:12 AM

The storyline
This is much like the 49ers-Chargers game; a meeting of two West teams from opposite conferences with major playoff implications.

Why you should watch
Could Matt Cassel play 10 days after an appendectomy? Can the Chiefs score a point without him? Sam Bradford and the young Rams have been solid at home, and the Chiefs are not as dangerous on the road. A Chargers win Thursday would put even more heat on K.C.

Did you know?
Cassel is 8-3 as a starter against NFC opponents. ... Kansas City's Jamaal Charles is averaging 6.1 yards per carry. ... In his last game against the Chiefs, Rams RB Steven Jackson becamse the first player in NFL history to amass at least 85 rushing yards, 13 catches and 130 yards receiving in the same game. ... St. Louis is 4-2 at home.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 3 Thursday inactives: New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers
news

Niners WR Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) inactive vs. Giants

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ is inactive for his team's Week 3 tilt against the New York Giants due to a shoulder injury. 
news

Move the Sticks: Most impactful rookies in Week 2, innovations this season

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. 
news

NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 3: Puka Nacua's historic start; Russell Wilson's renaissance

Just how big is Puka Nacua's breakout? Is Russell Wilson's renaissance getting overlooked? Joel Smyth identifies nine notable nuggets to inform your fantasy decisions heading into Week 3.