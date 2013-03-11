Instant Debate: Who is helped most by the Harvin deal?

Honestly, I don't see this move having a huge impact on Harvin's value - that's because he was already a member of my fantasy man crush list for 2013. I had him ranked among the eight best players at the wide receiver position, and that's not going to change. As a result, I think Wilson is the player whose value will increase the most. In addition to a stud running back in Marshawn Lynch and some good receiving options in Sidney Rice, Golden Tate, Doug Baldwin and Zach Miller, Wilson now has one of the league's most exciting playmakers in Harvin at his disposal. If nothing else, this move should make it much easier to trust Wilson - he's far less likely to suffer any sort of sophomore slide with all the weapons he has on offense. He's right there with the likes of Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck and Colin Kaepernick at quarterback.