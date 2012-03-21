Instant Debate: Does Payton's absence hurt Brees' value?

I was pretty happy when Marques Colston decided to stay with the Saints, instead of tanking his value by signing with a team like the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Seriously, Laurent Robinson, is it worth it?) But now I have to rethink all of the Saints players, including Brees. Yes, it seems like fantasy blasphemy to suggest such a thing, but Brees is going to feel this sting. Not enough to bump him out of the Fantasy Illuminati of quarterbacks. But when you start to put the rankings together, Brees now sits behind Rodgers, Brady, Matthew Stafford and Cam Newton. But I would even imagine the fantasy chicken in me would pull the trigger on Tony Romo or Philip Rivers if I had to put up or shut up. (Give me a couple of weeks to think about this, and I might even talk myself into it.) The best-case scenario is Brees rallies the team in one of those "us vs. the world" or "nobody wants to see us win" situations to have an even better season. Though, I'm not sure I'm ready to risk my fantasy season on that.