Insight Bowl will air on NFL Network on Dec. 31

The Golden Gophers are no stranger to the Insight Bowl, making their third appearance in Tempe in the last four years. Head coach Tim Brewster's Minnesota Golden Gophers featured wins over Michigan State, Purdue and Northwestern this season. The Golden Gophers are led by Biletnikoff award candidate WR Eric Decker. Decker finished the regular season topping the Big Ten in receptions (7.7 rpg), receiving yards (114.8 ypg) and receiving TDs (5), earning All-Big Ten honors. Decker is Minnesota's all-time leader in receptions (223), receiving yards (3,050) and 100-yard games.