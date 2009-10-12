Injury will force starting LT Samuels to miss Redskins' next game

Published: Oct 12, 2009 at 08:26 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins left tackle Chris Samuels will miss next week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, another blow to an already fragile offensive line.

The six-time Pro Bowler suffered a stinger during the first quarter of Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Samuels had an MRI exam Monday to determine the severity of his injury. Redskins coach Jim Zorn said Samuels has "some tingling" and that the tackle needs time to "quiet this thing down."

The Redskins already are without right guard Randy Thomas, who's lost for the season with an arm injury.

For next week's game, the Redskins will rely on at least two linemen who didn't play in the league last season. With Samuels out, Washington managed just 198 yards total offense against Carolina.

