Injury will force starting LT Samuels to miss Redskins' next game

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins left tackle Chris Samuels will miss next week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, another blow to an already fragile offensive line.
Age: 32
Height: 6-5 Weight: 314
College: Alabama
Experience: 10th season
The six-time Pro Bowler suffered a stinger during the first quarter of Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
The Redskins already are without right guard Randy Thomas, who's lost for the season with an arm injury.
For next week's game, the Redskins will rely on at least two linemen who didn't play in the league last season. With Samuels out, Washington managed just 198 yards total offense against Carolina.
