Injury roundup: Wes Welker, Brady Quinn among ailing

Published: Oct 28, 2012 at 12:48 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Wes Welker suffered an ankle injury late in the New England Patriots45-7 victory over the St. Louis Rams on Sunday. The team let the wide receiver talk to the media after the game, which is a very good sign for his health.

Welker told ESPNBoston.com he believed his ankle would be fine, but it would have to be evaluated. He has a bye week to get ready.

Here are the other Week 8 injuries:

  1. Quarterback Brady Quinn's time on top of the Kansas City Chiefs' depth chart was short-lived. He was knocked out of the 26-16 loss to the Oakland Raiders in the first quarter after a head injury, a fumble and an interception.
  1. Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill left in the first quarter of a 30-9 victory over the New York Jets with a hyperextended knee and didn't return. He also has a bruised thigh and will undergo an MRI on Monday. Backup Matt Moore steered Miami to a victory.

  1. Standout Atlanta Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon was carted off the field with an ankle injury during a 30-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. A team spokesman told NFL.com and NFL Network's Steve Wyche that Weatherspoon has a sprain.
  1. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Dan Connor left a 29-24 loss to the New York Giants because of a neck strain and didn't return. Connor, who said he had a stinger, told The Star-Telegram that although X-rays were negative, he'd have more tests this week. Connor wasn't sure if he'd play in next week's game against the Falcons.
  1. Giants linebacker Chase Blackburn departed in the second half against the Cowboys with a hamstring injury and didn't return. Giants tight end Bear Pascoe had X-rays on a sprained ankle.
  1. Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson was able to return against the Falcons after suffering an ankle injury.
  1. Detroit Lions safety Louis Delmas left a 28-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks with an injured knee and didn't return. Lions coach Jim Schwartz said Delmas will have tests Monday.
  1. Green Bay Packers rookie defensive lineman Jerel Worthy left a 24-15 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a concussion. He didn't return.
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark suffered a concussion in a 27-12 victory over the Washington Redskins.
  1. San Diego Chargers return man Richard Goodman is expected to be out "a while" after suffering a hamstring injury in a 7-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

