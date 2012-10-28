Injury roundup: Wes Welker, Brady Quinn among ailing

Wes Welker suffered an ankle injury late in the New England Patriots' 45-7 victory over the St. Louis Rams on Sunday. The team let the wide receiver talk to the media after the game, which is a very good sign for his health.
Welker told ESPNBoston.com he believed his ankle would be fine, but it would have to be evaluated. He has a bye week to get ready.
Here are the other Week 8 injuries:
- Quarterback Brady Quinn's time on top of the Kansas City Chiefs' depth chart was short-lived. He was knocked out of the 26-16 loss to the Oakland Raiders in the first quarter after a head injury, a fumble and an interception.
- Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill left in the first quarter of a 30-9 victory over the New York Jets with a hyperextended knee and didn't return. He also has a bruised thigh and will undergo an MRI on Monday. Backup Matt Moore steered Miami to a victory.
- Standout Atlanta Falcons linebacker Sean Weatherspoon was carted off the field with an ankle injury during a 30-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. A team spokesman told NFL.com and NFL Network's Steve Wyche that Weatherspoon has a sprain.
- Dallas Cowboys linebacker Dan Connor left a 29-24 loss to the New York Giants because of a neck strain and didn't return. Connor, who said he had a stinger, told The Star-Telegram that although X-rays were negative, he'd have more tests this week. Connor wasn't sure if he'd play in next week's game against the Falcons.
- Giants linebacker Chase Blackburn departed in the second half against the Cowboys with a hamstring injury and didn't return. Giants tight end Bear Pascoe had X-rays on a sprained ankle.
- Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson was able to return against the Falcons after suffering an ankle injury.
- Detroit Lions safety Louis Delmas left a 28-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks with an injured knee and didn't return. Lions coach Jim Schwartz said Delmas will have tests Monday.
- Green Bay Packers rookie defensive lineman Jerel Worthy left a 24-15 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a concussion. He didn't return.
- Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark suffered a concussion in a 27-12 victory over the Washington Redskins.
- San Diego Chargers return man Richard Goodman is expected to be out "a while" after suffering a hamstring injury in a 7-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.