Injury roundup: Vontae Davis, Greg Toler questionable

Published: Jan 16, 2015 at 05:37 AM
Marc Sessler

The Indianapolis Colts march into Sunday with both starting cornerbacks on the injury report.

Coach Chuck Pagano told reporters Friday that Vontae Davis and Greg Toler are questionable for the team's AFC title game encounter with the New England Patriots. Davis is battling a knee issue while Toler is dealing with a groin injury.

Both cover men were limited in Friday's practice, but Pagano expressed confidence that Davis and Toler would play. We fully expect both defenders to suit up for the most important game of Pagano's head-coaching career.

Davis has been a dominant shutdown corner this season, taking away No. 1 receivers all year for a defense that relies on him weekly. We noted on Thursday's podcast that Davis might be Indy's best option to square off against Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Other injuries we're tracking ahead of Championship Sunday:

  1. The Packers listed quarterback Aaron Rodgers as probable against Seattle with the calf injury that has nagged him since Week 16. His ability to move around the pocket and plant on throws looms as the key X-factor for Green Bay's chances in the NFC Championship Game.
  1. Also for the Packers, Eddie Lacy is probable with a knee injury. Coach Mike McCarthy isn't worried, telling scribes Friday that his workhorse running back "looks good to me."
  1. It's not an injury, but Trent Richardson will be a game-time decision for the Colts, per Pagano. After the disappointing running back was a healthy scratch against the Broncos, Richardson told reporters: "That situation will never happen to me again." We beg to differ.
  1. Patriots center Bryan Stork is out for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Colts due to a knee injury.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews Championship Sunday and makes our picks for each game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

