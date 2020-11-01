Injury roundup: Vikings' Dalvin Cook expected to play vs. Packers

"The Chef" is back in the kitchen.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook -- listed as questionable with a groin injury -- is expected to play against the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
As head coach Mike Zimmer indicated Friday, Cook expects a full workload in his return.
In five games this season, the Florida State product has rushed for 489 yards and seven touchdowns. Cook is averaging almost 98 rushing yards per game, second only to Tennessee's Derrick Henry.
The Vikings (1-5) travel to Lambeau to take on the Packers (5-1) at 1 p.m. ET.
Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 8 games:
- Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (quad), linebacker Khalil Mack (ankle) and defensive back Eddie Jackson (knee) are all in a position where they appear healthy enough to play against the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
- Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (concussion) is expected to clear concussion protocol and play, according to NFL Network's James Palmer. Meanwhile, wide receiver Tim Patrick (hamstring) is pushing to play, but Denver called up another WR on Saturday. That's generally an indication it'll be another week for Patrick, according to Rapoport.
- Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee) will work out pre-game, but there is optimism that he'll be out there against the Detroit Lions, according to Rapoport.
- Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (hand) is pushing to play against the Miami Dolphins, but with the bye coming up and Johnny Mundt filling in capably, it might make sense to rest Higbee again and let him heal. Higbee could sit for those reasons, Rapoport reports.
- New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (ankle), listed as questionable, is expected to play against the Buffalo Bills, per Rapoport.