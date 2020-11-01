Injury roundup: Vikings' Dalvin Cook expected to play vs. Packers

"The Chef" is back in the kitchen.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook -- listed as questionable with a groin injury -- is expected to play against the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

As head coach Mike Zimmer indicated Friday, Cook expects a full workload in his return.

In five games this season, the Florida State product has rushed for 489 yards and seven touchdowns. Cook is averaging almost 98 rushing yards per game, second only to Tennessee's Derrick Henry.

The Vikings (1-5) travel to Lambeau to take on the Packers (5-1) at 1 p.m. ET.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 8 games: