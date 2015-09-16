Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Victor Cruz, Luke Kuechly still sidelined

Published: Sep 16, 2015 at 05:07 AM

The Giants are in need of some good news, but it probably won't come from their medical room.

Head coach Tom Coughlin told reporters Wednesday that wide receiver Victor Cruz (calf) would not practice on Wednesday. Barring any change in his status, it sounds like Cruz will miss the team's second game against the Falcons as well.

Cruz tore his patellar tendon last year and seemed to complete a grueling rehabilitation this summer. There were several training camp practices where he looked like his old, electric self again and was cutting at high speeds.

A calf injury -- one the Giants continue to assert is not related to the tendon issue -- has gotten in the way of any further progress.

This is why many in the media cautioned Giants fans who were envisioning a high-flying version of last year's offense from Day 1. Cruz is going to take time to get back on the field. Calf injury aside, he needs time to overcome his radical decline and continue the regrowth of certain muscles around the injured area.

There is a lot of weight on Odell Beckham's shoulders and rightfully so. He will need to carry it by himself a little longer.

Elsewhere in injury news on Wednesday...

  1. Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly made an appearance at Panthers practice -- clad in shorts and a hat -- but remains in the league's concussion protocol. Coach Ron Rivera did not have an update on Kuechly's status for this weekend's game, though he did tell reporters the linebacker does not need to practice to be able to play against the Texans if he's cleared.
  1. Browns quarterback Josh McCown is still in concussion protocol, with coach Mike Pettine saying the earliest he can practice is Friday. Johnny Manziel will take the first-team reps in his absence. "We'll be prepared either way," said Pettine, according to The Plain Dealer. Pettine also added that backup Austin Davis will get some first-team reps, too.
  1. Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford on the ankle X-ray he had on Monday, according to NFL Media's Albert Breer: "Didn't hurt, wasn't sore. I think it was just the doc taking a precaution."
  1. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said his throwing arm is fine and that he expects to play this weekend against the Vikings. "I feel good, ready to go," Stafford said, according to the Detroit Free Press.
  1. Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (leg soreness) and linebacker O'Brien Schofield (hip) were held out of practice, according to head coach Dan Quinn.
  1. Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei practiced in pads. Although he was limited during the session, it was still a positive sign that he may play on Sunday. Lotulelei had not practiced since the start of training camp due to a stress reaction in his foot.
  1. Dolphins tight end Dion Sims (concussion) did not practice and his availability for Sunday is in question, according to the Miami Herald. Teammates Olivier Vernon (ankle) and Cameron Wake (hamstring) each saw limited practice time.
  1. Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (hamstring) said he believes he'll be ready to go Sunday, according to the team.
  1. Jaguars tight end Julius Thomas was cleared to practice, but still has a cast on his injured hand, according to the Florida Times-Union. He'll be evaluated in two weeks, according to the team.
  1. Chargers guard D.J. Fluker did not practice because of ankle injury that could keep him sidelined for a couple weeks, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
  1. Bills safety Corey Graham (concussion) returned to practice on Wednesday.
  1. Giants LT Ereck Flowers (ankle) practiced and did not appear limited.
  1. Raiders safety Charles Woodson (shoulder) returned to practice where he was observed stretching with no pads or a helmet, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
  1. Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) was also back at practice after missing last weekend's season-opening loss to the Titans. He was limited.
  1. Titans tight end Delanie Walker said he has a sprained ligament in his wrist, according to the team.
  1. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said cornerback Tharold Simon injured his toe on Friday and is hoping to return to practice on Thursday.
  1. Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (shoulder) and wideout Golden Tate (quad) both missed practice Wednesday for the Detroit Lions.
  1. Percy Harvin (hip) didn't practice for the Bills on Wednesday. It seems as though they are just playing it safe with the oft-injured wideout, as he played in Week 1.
  1. Derek Carr practiced fully for Oakland on Wednesday, but cornerback Charles Woodson did not. Carr is expected to play, according to Raiders coach Jack del Rio. "It's fine today, I'm good," Carr said. "I'm not 100 percent but it's pretty close."
  1. Saints running back C.J. Spiller (knee) was limited and defensive back Keenan Lewis (hip) didn't practice on Wednesday.
  1. C.J. Anderson is questionable for the Broncos as he deals with ankle and toe injuries. He didn't practice on Wednesday.
  1. Browns linebacker Karlos Dansby suffered a foot injury against the Jets but thinks he will play Sunday against the Titans.
  1. Both Rams' running backs Todd Gurley (knee) and Tre Mason (thigh) were full participants in practice Wednesday.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts LB Darius Leonard speaks shutout into existence on 'Hard Knocks'

Darius Leonard spoke a shutout into existence on the latest episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" on Wednesday night. 
news

Raiders, K Daniel Carlson agree to 4-year, $18.4M extension

Daniel Carlson agreed to a new four-year contract with the Raiders, his agent announced Wednesday night, and the extension is worth $18.4 million, which includes a $4 million signing bonus and $10.2 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Chargers place WR Mike Williams, CB Chris Harris on reserve/COVID-19 list

After placing WR Keenan Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, the Chargers added WR Mike Williams, along with CB Chris Harris, to the list Wednesday. 
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) returns to practice; RB Mark Ingram placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Saints RB Alvin Kamara﻿ practiced Wednesday, and barring a setback, there is a very real chance he plays Sunday against the Jets. Backfield mate Mark Ingram, however, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) listed as questionable for 'TNF' matchup vs. Steelers

Expected to return for a Week 15 date with the Bears, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook may make his return from a shoulder injury that sidelined him last week sooner than expected.
news

Week 14 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Giants optimistic QB Mike Glennon (concussion) will be cleared to start; Jake Fromm will get nod if not

New York is not closing the door on the possibility of Mike Glennon (concussion) playing in Week 14.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 8

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is still sidelined by an injured toe. Cornerback Jaire Alexander is being designated to return to practice.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields (ribs) medically cleared to play, will start vs. Packers

After missing the last two games with a rib injury, Bears QB Justin Fields is set to make his return in Week 14 against the Packers.
news

Washington DE Montez Sweat tests positive for COVID-19, out 10 days due to unvaccinated status

Placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list will delay ﻿Montez Sweat﻿'s return from injury to the Washington Football Team lineup. Sweat tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's NFC East home game against the Cowboys, per Ian Rapoport.
news

Texans waive veteran LB Zach Cunningham

The Texans are cutting ties with another veteran starter. Tom Pelissero reports Wednesday that the Texans are releasing LB Zach Cunningham. He is subject to waivers.
news

Ja'Marr Chase on recent struggles: 'I would love to move around more' to 'open up' Bengals' offense

The Bengals' offense is among the NFL's most explosive, but a key piston in its engine -- rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase -- isn't firing. The rookie wideout has a suggestion for how that can change.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW