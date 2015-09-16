Injury roundup: Victor Cruz, Luke Kuechly still sidelined

Head coach Tom Coughlin told reporters Wednesday that wide receiver Victor Cruz (calf) would not practice on Wednesday. Barring any change in his status, it sounds like Cruz will miss the team's second game against the Falcons as well.
Cruz tore his patellar tendon last year and seemed to complete a grueling rehabilitation this summer. There were several training camp practices where he looked like his old, electric self again and was cutting at high speeds.
A calf injury -- one the Giants continue to assert is not related to the tendon issue -- has gotten in the way of any further progress.
This is why many in the media cautioned Giants fans who were envisioning a high-flying version of last year's offense from Day 1. Cruz is going to take time to get back on the field. Calf injury aside, he needs time to overcome his radical decline and continue the regrowth of certain muscles around the injured area.
There is a lot of weight on Odell Beckham's shoulders and rightfully so. He will need to carry it by himself a little longer.
Elsewhere in injury news on Wednesday...
- Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly made an appearance at Panthers practice -- clad in shorts and a hat -- but remains in the league's concussion protocol. Coach Ron Rivera did not have an update on Kuechly's status for this weekend's game, though he did tell reporters the linebacker does not need to practice to be able to play against the Texans if he's cleared.
- Browns quarterback Josh McCown is still in concussion protocol, with coach Mike Pettine saying the earliest he can practice is Friday. Johnny Manziel will take the first-team reps in his absence. "We'll be prepared either way," said Pettine, according to The Plain Dealer. Pettine also added that backup Austin Davis will get some first-team reps, too.
- Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford on the ankle X-ray he had on Monday, according to NFL Media's Albert Breer: "Didn't hurt, wasn't sore. I think it was just the doc taking a precaution."
- Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said his throwing arm is fine and that he expects to play this weekend against the Vikings. "I feel good, ready to go," Stafford said, according to the Detroit Free Press.
- Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (leg soreness) and linebacker O'Brien Schofield (hip) were held out of practice, according to head coach Dan Quinn.
- Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei practiced in pads. Although he was limited during the session, it was still a positive sign that he may play on Sunday. Lotulelei had not practiced since the start of training camp due to a stress reaction in his foot.
- Dolphins tight end Dion Sims (concussion) did not practice and his availability for Sunday is in question, according to the Miami Herald. Teammates Olivier Vernon (ankle) and Cameron Wake (hamstring) each saw limited practice time.
- Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (hamstring) said he believes he'll be ready to go Sunday, according to the team.
- Jaguars tight end Julius Thomas was cleared to practice, but still has a cast on his injured hand, according to the Florida Times-Union. He'll be evaluated in two weeks, according to the team.
- Chargers guard D.J. Fluker did not practice because of ankle injury that could keep him sidelined for a couple weeks, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
- Raiders safety Charles Woodson (shoulder) returned to practice where he was observed stretching with no pads or a helmet, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
- Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) was also back at practice after missing last weekend's season-opening loss to the Titans. He was limited.
- Titans tight end Delanie Walker said he has a sprained ligament in his wrist, according to the team.
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said cornerback Tharold Simon injured his toe on Friday and is hoping to return to practice on Thursday.
- Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (shoulder) and wideout Golden Tate (quad) both missed practice Wednesday for the Detroit Lions.
- Percy Harvin (hip) didn't practice for the Bills on Wednesday. It seems as though they are just playing it safe with the oft-injured wideout, as he played in Week 1.
- Derek Carr practiced fully for Oakland on Wednesday, but cornerback Charles Woodson did not. Carr is expected to play, according to Raiders coach Jack del Rio. "It's fine today, I'm good," Carr said. "I'm not 100 percent but it's pretty close."
- Saints running back C.J. Spiller (knee) was limited and defensive back Keenan Lewis (hip) didn't practice on Wednesday.
- C.J. Anderson is questionable for the Broncos as he deals with ankle and toe injuries. He didn't practice on Wednesday.
- Browns linebacker Karlos Dansby suffered a foot injury against the Jets but thinks he will play Sunday against the Titans.
- Both Rams' running backs Todd Gurley (knee) and Tre Mason (thigh) were full participants in practice Wednesday.