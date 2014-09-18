Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Tony Romo (back) returns to practice

Published: Sep 18, 2014 at 05:20 AM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were without two of their top players for Thursday night's blowout loss to the Falcons.

Doug Martin (knee) and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (hand) both sat out the Bucs' tilt against Atlanta.

Tampa Bay's rookie tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (foot) also didn't play.

Playing on the artificial surface at the Georgia Dome is another reason why the Bucs leaned toward sitting their starting running back. It doesn't hurt that the Bucs have a solid backup in Bobby Rainey, who gashed the Rams for 174 total yards last week.

McCoy's absence goes back to the timing of his hand injury, a fracture that occurred just four days ago. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle said Wednesday that playing so soon after the injury presented increased risk.

"It can always get worse," McCoy said, according to the Tampa Bay Times. "That's the risk of going out there Thursday ... time is very short this week, so not having a full week to recover is definitely working against me but I'm a fighter. ... Most of it is pain tolerance, but as much as you want to be out there, you also want to be smart."

» Roddy White also was inactive for Thursday's game.

»Chiefs running back Jamaal Charlessuffered a high ankle sprain against the Broncoson Sunday. Though such an injury could require weeks to heal, Charles was already back to practicing with the team Thursday and "looked good," per ESPN.

» Key Cowboys cogs Tony Romo (back) and Dez Bryant (shoulder) returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's activities, according to ESPN. Bryant is said to be limited Thursday.

»DeSean Jackson worked out on the stationary bike on Thursday, and NFL Media's Albert Breer reported that the plan is to test his shoulder on Friday, according to Jay Gruden.

»New York Jets wideout Eric Decker (hamstring) did not practice Thursday.

»Texans running back Arian Foster (hamstring) was limited in practice.

»Lions running back Joique Bell (knee) was limited in practice for the second straight day.

» Linebacker Vontaze Burfictwas missing at Bengals practice as he recovers from a concussion he sustained last weekend. It was his second in less than two weeks. After straining a ligament in his foot last weekend, A.J. Green ran routes and caught a few balls early in practice Thursday, per the team's official website.

»Vikings wideout Cordarrelle Patterson (chest) was limited in practice.

»Cowboys linebacker Rolando McClain didn't practice Thursday while he deals with a groin injury. Coach Jason Garrett said McClain will have to practice in some capacity in order to be considered for Sunday against the Rams.

»Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was absent Wednesday because of a stomach bug but said Thursday he's fine and ready to go, according to The Baltimore Sun.

»Ravens running back Bernard Pierce (thigh) was limited in practice.

»Jared Allen (back) and Brandon Marshall (ankle) are among those who did not practice for the Bears on Thursday.

»Packers cornerback Casey Hayward returned to practice as he deals with a glute strain.

»Jaguars wideout Marqise Lee has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts as he recovers from a hamstring issue.

»Browns tight end Jordan Cameron and linebacker Barkevious Mingo were among those who practiced Thursday. Ben Tate remained sidelined.

