Injury roundup: Texans WR Johnson sidelined again

Published: Dec 04, 2011 at 10:10 AM

A quick look around the latest injury news and updates in Week 13's NFL action:

» Texans coach Gary Kubiak said the team will wait until Monday to find out more about the left hamstring injury suffered by WR Andre Johnson. NFL.com's Jeff Darlington reported Johnson will have an MRI exam Monday, but thought he just "tweaked" the hamstring. Texans LB Brian Cushing returned after an apparent right knee injury.

» The Bears will hold their breath over the sprained right knee of RB Matt Forte. The team is waiting on further tests, but believes Forte sprained the MCL in his knee, according Fox Sports reporter and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer.

» It was a forgettable debut for Chiefs QB Kyle Orton, who injured a finger on his right hand on his first play after replacing Tyler Palko in Chicago. Safety Kendrick Lewis (knee) was also injured during the first half.

» Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters LB LaMarr Woodley "felt a little tweak" in his hamstring, but didn't confirm if it was the same leg that had kept him out the last three games. Tomlin added that RG Ramon Foster (sprained left ankle) didn't return.

» The Jets are suddenly thin in the backfield, as RBs LaDainian Tomlinson (left knee) and Joe McKnight (hyperextended elbow) were banged up against the Redskins. Tomlinson returned during the second half and told NFL Network's Albert Breer he expects to play next week, while McKnight said he expected to get an MRI exam on Monday.

» Cincinnati Bengals RT Andre Smith was in a walking boot after suffering a right ankle injury in Sunday's game but is optimistic he'll play next week, according to the team's official website.

» The Buccaneers had a rough day trying to slow down the Panthers, and lost DE Tim Crowder (head) and CB Aqib Talib (hamstring) in the process.

» Colts CB Jerraud Powers was sidelined against the Patriots by a left elbow injury.

» The Broncos lost WR Eddie Royal (neck) and safety David Bruton (calf) against the Vikings.

» Redskins QB Rex Grossman needed a pregame shot in his sore left shoulder but played the entire game against the Jets.  Backup safety D.J. Gomes injured his right knee.

» Raiders TE Kevin Boss (hip pointer), WR Chaz Schilens (foot) and DT John Henderson (knee) did not finish Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, according to Comcast SportsNet Bay Area.

» Bills CB Aaron Wilson didn't return after leaving with a left knee injury during the third quarter against the Titans. Bills TE Scott Chandler (left ankle) also was injured.

» Titans coach Mike Munchak didn't know the severity of CB Jason McCourty's concussion because he was still being evaluated. Munchak elected to hold out WR Nate Washington after he injured his left ankle.

» Vikings QB Christian Ponder hobbled through much of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a bruised hip, but expects to be OK. Defensive end Brian Robison didn't return after suffering a concussion.

» 49ers LB Patrick Willis spent the second half of Sunday's win over the Rams in street clothes after leaving with a right hamstring injury. Comcast SportsNet Bay Area reported the injury isn't considered serious, and that Willis will undergo an MRI exam. Coach Jim Harbaugh didn't have an update on the injury after the game.

» Two potentially key injuries for the Packers: CB Charles Woodson (head) and RB James Starks (ankle) did not return after getting hurt against the Giants. Backup TE Andrew Quarless also left with a sprained right knee, which Packers coach Mike McCarthy called "serious."

» The Rams lost starting LG Jacob Bell to a right knee injury.

» Giants coach Tom Coughlin confirmed SS Kenny Phillips suffered a sprained knee during the second quarter and will be evaluated. Phillips told the New York Daily News the ACL in the knee was fine. Rookie LB Spencer Paysinger (strained hamstring) and DE Dave Tollefson (right knee) were also injured.

» Ravens center Matt Birk was sidelined by a right shoulder sprain and went to the locker room for further evaluation.

» Cowboys TE Martellus Bennett left with a rib injury against the Cardinals.

» Browns coach Pat Shurmur said RB Peyton Hillis was dealing with an injury following the loss to the Ravens, but he didn't think it was his lingering hamstring injury, according the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. Hillis was not in the locker room following the game. Colt McCoyalso told reporters he thought his injured right knee would be fine.

