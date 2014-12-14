Injury roundup: Texans' Andre Johnson out vs. Colts

The Texans know their room for error is nonexistent down the stretch, which is why wide receiver Andre Johnson's status is troubling.
Johnson (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts. A loss would cost the team the small chance they have of still reaching the postseason.
In the meantime, Ryan Fitzpatrick will need to depend on a platoon of DeAndre Hopkins and Keshawn Martin to make up for the lost production.
Johnson, although personally frustrated over the past few seasons, has still been targeted by far the most of any Texans wideout this season (118). Even more troubling, after Hopkins (96), the next true wide receiver to get looks is Martin, who has just 12 total targets on the season.
Here are some other injuries we're keeping an eye on Sunday:
- Jets wide receiver Percy Harvin (ankle) will play. The former Seahawk and Viking is just a week removed from a six-catch, 124-yard performance against Minnesota.
- Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson (shin) will play against the Giants. The dynamic wideout is active.
- Packers running back Eddie Lacy (hip) is active and expected to play against the Bills. However, his workload will be monitored, reported NFL Media's Albert Breer.
- San Diego Chargers running back Ryan Mathews (ankle) will not take the field Sunday as he is inactive.
