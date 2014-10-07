Injury roundup: Teddy Bridgewater returns to practice

Teddy returns.
Teddy Bridgewater is back at practice Tuesday, per multiple reporters, after he missed last Thursday's game.
The rookie is on pace to play this week against the Detroit Lions. He suffered an ankle injury in Week 4 during his first career start.
The ankle was never a serious concern to sap a large portion of Bridgewater's season. Coach Mike Zimmersaid last week if the team played Sunday instead of Thursday his rookie would have suited up.
In his brief time, Teddy Two Gloves has looked stellar. His pocket presence has been good, and he hasn't forced passes. Norv Turner had him in a quick check-down system last game, but Bridgewater has shown he's not afraid to stretch the field and fit passes in tight windows.
A dark cloud that could follow is the status of safety Harrison Smith, who injured his ankle in the Thursday night loss to Green Bay. Smith was spotted on crutches on Friday, and was not at practice Tuesday, per Zimmer.
In addition, linebacker Chad Greenway says he has three broken ribs, per Brian Murphy of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, but his status remains day to day.
Other injury news we are tracking on this October Tuesday:
»Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is slated to practice Wednesday, coach Mike Tomlin said, per NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala. Shazier missed the last two weeks after suffering a sprained MCL in Week 3.
» During the practice session open to media, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendrickswarmed up. However, various players said that Kendricks did not practice, per Jeff McClane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Kendricks hurt his calf in Week 2 and missed the next three games.
»Texans head coach Bill O'Brien had two words to say on if he expects linebacker Brian Cushing and running back Arian Foster to play against the Coltson Thursday: "Oh yeah." Cushing did not participate in Tuesday's practice, while Foster was limited.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 5 game and unveils our long-awaited choice for Team of Around The NFL. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.