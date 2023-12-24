Injury roundup: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (shoulder) expected to play Sunday vs. Titans

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is expected to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans despite a shoulder injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Walker looked to be his electric self in his second game back from an oblique injury that cost him Weeks 12 and 13, collecting 112 yards and a touchdown on 22 touches in Seattle's stunning comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

But he popped up on the injury report in the aftermath with a new ailment, this time a shoulder issue, and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

The second-year back did participate in limited fashion on Friday, though, and he's healthy enough to provide his services to the eighth-seeded Seahawks as they push for a playoff berth in the NFC.

Walker has amassed 720 rushing yards and seven TDs on the ground in 2023, plus another 232 yards and a score on 24 catches.

With their RB1 good to go, the Seahawks should be able to attack the Titans' 17th-ranked rushing defense in a variety of ways through the burgeoning backfield duo of Walker and Zach Charbonnet.

Those two will be joined by quarterback Geno Smith, due to return from a two-game hiatus. He practiced in full all week and did not receive a designation on Friday for the groin injury that had previously kept him out.