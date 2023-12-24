Injury roundup: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (shoulder) expected to play Sunday vs. Titans

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is expected to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans despite a shoulder injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Walker looked to be his electric self in his second game back from an oblique injury that cost him Weeks 12 and 13, collecting 112 yards and a touchdown on 22 touches in Seattle's stunning comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.
But he popped up on the injury report in the aftermath with a new ailment, this time a shoulder issue, and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday.
The second-year back did participate in limited fashion on Friday, though, and he's healthy enough to provide his services to the eighth-seeded Seahawks as they push for a playoff berth in the NFC.
Walker has amassed 720 rushing yards and seven TDs on the ground in 2023, plus another 232 yards and a score on 24 catches.
With their RB1 good to go, the Seahawks should be able to attack the Titans' 17th-ranked rushing defense in a variety of ways through the burgeoning backfield duo of Walker and Zach Charbonnet.
Those two will be joined by quarterback Geno Smith, due to return from a two-game hiatus. He practiced in full all week and did not receive a designation on Friday for the groin injury that had previously kept him out.
Seattle (7-7) and Tennessee (5-9) kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 16 games:
- Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman (personal) is not expected to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Rapoport reported. Tight end Cole Kmet (quad) is expected to play, per Rapoport.
- Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon is listed as questionable with a broken thumb but is in a much better place than last week heading into Sunday's game against the Panthers, Rapoport reported.
- Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (calf) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (Achilles) are both expected to play Sunday against the Browns, Rapoport reported.
- Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (knee/hamstring) is not expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Rapoport reported.
- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) is in a much better spot ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys than he was when he missed last week, Rapoport reported. Head coach Mike McDaniel said during the week that Hill had no setbacks.
- Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Lions but is not 100 percent, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. With Mattison still dealing with his ankle injury, expect Minnesota to use Ty Chandler more heavily, per Pelissero.
- Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is dealing with a high ankle sprain and is not expected to play Sunday against the Seahawks, Rapoport reported, which puts Ryan Tannehill in line to return to the starting lineup for the first time since Week 6.