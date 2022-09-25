Injury roundup: Saints' Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara expected to play against Panthers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, listed as questionable because of back and ankle injuries, is expected to play against the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Running back Alvin Kamara, who missed last week's loss, is also expected to play. However, quarterback Taysom Hill (rib) is not slated to be out there, Rapoport reports.

In two games this season, Winston has thrown three touchdown passes... and three interceptions.

New Orleans (1-1) travels to Charlotte to take on Carolina (0-2) at 1 p.m. ET.