Injury roundup: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley likely to start vs. Rams

Published: Jan 02, 2022 at 04:21 AM
All signs point to Lamar Jackson (ankle) missing his third straight game in Week 17.

Though the Baltimore Ravens may give it until game-time, the belief heading into the Rams game is that ﻿Tyler Huntley﻿ is the likely starter, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported early Sunday morning, per a source.

Jackson, who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, hasn't been officially ruled out. But after missing practice on Thursday and Friday, a day after practicing in full on Wednesday, it's not a good sign for the Ravens' star quarterback.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 17 games:

  • Chicago Bears quarterback ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ is set to start versus the Giants and rookie Justin Fields (ankle) will be inactive, Rapoport reports, per a source. Left tackle Jason Peters (ankle) is likely to play, Rapoport adds.
  • Denver Broncos running backs Melvin Gordon (thumb/hip) and ﻿Javonte Williams﻿ (knee), both listed as questionable, are expected to play versus the Chargers, Rapoport reports, per a source.
  • New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (knee) is unlikely to play versus the Panthers, a source tells Rapoport. Listed as questionable, Ingram's knee injury is improving, according to Rapoport, but Tony Jones Jr. should assume his role.
  • Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (stinger; questionable) is expected to play versus Washington, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
  • San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (knee; questionable) is expected to play versus the Texans after a few promising days of practice, according to Rapoport, per a source.
  • Washington Football Team defensive end ﻿Montez Sweat﻿, listed as questionable due to a personal matter, is not expected to play versus the Eagles, Rapoport and Garafolo report. Sweat tragically lost his brother Anthony earlier this week.

