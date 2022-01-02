Injury roundup: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley likely to start vs. Rams

All signs point to Lamar Jackson (ankle) missing his third straight game in Week 17.

Though the Baltimore Ravens may give it until game-time, the belief heading into the Rams game is that ﻿Tyler Huntley﻿ is the likely starter, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported early Sunday morning, per a source.

Jackson, who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, hasn't been officially ruled out. But after missing practice on Thursday and Friday, a day after practicing in full on Wednesday, it's not a good sign for the Ravens' star quarterback.

