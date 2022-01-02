Injury roundup: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley likely to start vs. Rams

All signs point to Lamar Jackson (ankle) missing his third straight game in Week 17.
Though the Baltimore Ravens may give it until game-time, the belief heading into the Rams game is that Tyler Huntley is the likely starter, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported early Sunday morning, per a source.
Jackson, who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, hasn't been officially ruled out. But after missing practice on Thursday and Friday, a day after practicing in full on Wednesday, it's not a good sign for the Ravens' star quarterback.
Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 17 games:
- Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton is set to start versus the Giants and rookie Justin Fields (ankle) will be inactive, Rapoport reports, per a source. Left tackle Jason Peters (ankle) is likely to play, Rapoport adds.
- Denver Broncos running backs Melvin Gordon (thumb/hip) and Javonte Williams (knee), both listed as questionable, are expected to play versus the Chargers, Rapoport reports, per a source.
- New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (knee) is unlikely to play versus the Panthers, a source tells Rapoport. Listed as questionable, Ingram's knee injury is improving, according to Rapoport, but Tony Jones Jr. should assume his role.
- Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (stinger; questionable) is expected to play versus Washington, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
- San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (knee; questionable) is expected to play versus the Texans after a few promising days of practice, according to Rapoport, per a source.
- Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat, listed as questionable due to a personal matter, is not expected to play versus the Eagles, Rapoport and Garafolo report. Sweat tragically lost his brother Anthony earlier this week.