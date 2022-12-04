Injury roundup: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (ankle), S Kyle Hamilton both expected to play vs. Broncos

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle) and safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) are both expected to play Sunday versus the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Humphrey tweaked his ankle during Baltimore's Week 12 loss to the Jaguars, but was able to finish out the game after missing just a few snaps. This week, the cornerback gradually ramped up his participation in practices, going from a DNP on Wednesday to limited time on Thursday and a full practice designation on Friday. Despite receiving a questionable designation on Friday's injury report, it's looking like this progression will culminate in him being ready to play versus Denver.

Hamilton missed last week's game after suffering a knee injury in Week 11, but coach John Harbaugh said at the time that it looks like the safety had avoided a major injury. Hamilton was limited the first two practices this week, but was able to participate fully on Friday. And like Humphrey, despite his questionable listing he is expected to take the field on Sunday.

While Humphrey and Hamilton's statuses are likely positive, it is still unknown whether tackle Ronnie Stanley, who is questionable with a ankle injury, will be able to play as well. In addition, the Ravens dealt with multiple players coming down with an illness over the course of the week, though all of them were well enough to avoid getting an injury report designation on Friday.

The Ravens (7-4) and the Broncos (3-8) will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.