Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (ankle), S Kyle Hamilton both expected to play vs. Broncos

Published: Dec 04, 2022 at 04:12 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle) and safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) are both expected to play Sunday versus the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Humphrey tweaked his ankle during Baltimore's Week 12 loss to the Jaguars, but was able to finish out the game after missing just a few snaps. This week, the cornerback gradually ramped up his participation in practices, going from a DNP on Wednesday to limited time on Thursday and a full practice designation on Friday. Despite receiving a questionable designation on Friday's injury report, it's looking like this progression will culminate in him being ready to play versus Denver.

Hamilton missed last week's game after suffering a knee injury in Week 11, but coach John Harbaugh said at the time that it looks like the safety had avoided a major injury. Hamilton was limited the first two practices this week, but was able to participate fully on Friday. And like Humphrey, despite his questionable listing he is expected to take the field on Sunday.

While Humphrey and Hamilton's statuses are likely positive, it is still unknown whether tackle Ronnie Stanley, who is questionable with a ankle injury, will be able to play as well. In addition, the Ravens dealt with multiple players coming down with an illness over the course of the week, though all of them were well enough to avoid getting an injury report designation on Friday.

The Ravens (7-4) and the Broncos (3-8) will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 12 games:

  • Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is expected to play versus the Chiefs, according to Rapoport. However, Rapoport added that running back Joe Mixon is a long-shot to play, as he has not yet cleared concussion protocols.
  • Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup and cornerback Trevon Diggs, both of whom were questionable with an illness, are expected to play versus the Colts on Sunday, Rapoport reported.
  • Denver Broncos wide receivers Courtland Sutton (illness) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) are both expected to be available for Sunday's game versus the Ravens, barring any issues that come up, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Per Rapoport, Jeudy is optimistic about playing, pending a positive warmup before the game.
  • Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (calf) will work out before Sunday's game versus the Chargers to see if he can play, though there is optimism he can play, according to Rapoport.
  • New York Giants wide receivers Darius Slayton and Kenny Golladay are both expected to play versus the Commanders after dealing with an illness this week, Rapoport reported.
  • San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (quad) is a true game-time decision, per Rapoport, while left tackle Trent Williams (back) should be able to play versus the Dolphins.
  • Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (foot) is expected to play versus the Giants, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, though it looks like it could be another week before defensive end Chase Young (knee) makes his return to the field. A pre-game workout will be the final determiner.

Related Content

news

Deion Sanders agrees to become next head coach at Colorado

After a 27-5 record in three years with Jackson State, Deion Sanders has agreed to become Colorado's next head coach.

news

Lions WR Jameson Williams activated from NFI list before Sunday's game vs. Jaguars

The Detroit Lions have activated rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams ahead of Sunday's Week 13 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Rams place QB Matthew Stafford (neck) on injured reserve

The Los Angeles Rams have placed quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bucs QB Tom Brady with six games left in the season: 'Hopefully our best is ahead of us'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared why he believes the team can turn it around with six games left in the season.

news

Packers OT David Bakhtiari undergoes emergency appendectomy, will miss Week 13 vs. Bears

Packers OT David Bakhtiari underwent an emergency appendectomy and will miss the Packers' Week 13 game against Chicago, the team announced.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (left shoulder) avoids injury report, appears set to return vs. Packers

Justin Fields is on track to return to the field this weekend. The Bears quarterback did not appear on Chicago's Friday injury report, essentially clearing the way for him to start Sunday versus NFC North rival Green Bay.

news

Matthew Stafford (neck) clears concussion protocol, but ruled out vs. Seahawks; QB John Wolford to start

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford cleared concussion protocol but still won't play Sunday against the Seahawks. Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Stafford is out for Week 13 due to a neck injury.

news

Odell Beckham Jr. has 'good visit' with Brian Daboll, Giants; Bills, Cowboys next

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes has hit the visits portion of its elongated journey. The star receiver, who continues to recover from an ACL injury, met with Giants brass Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Packers rookie WR Christian Watson on hot streak: 'I'm still on the rise'

Green Bay rookie receiver Christian Watson is on a torrid streak, generating six touchdowns and 265 receiving yards on 12 catches over the past three games. Watson believes he's just scratching the surface of his potential.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE