Injury roundup: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (ankle), S Kyle Hamilton both expected to play vs. Broncos

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle) and safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) are both expected to play Sunday versus the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Humphrey tweaked his ankle during Baltimore's Week 12 loss to the Jaguars, but was able to finish out the game after missing just a few snaps. This week, the cornerback gradually ramped up his participation in practices, going from a DNP on Wednesday to limited time on Thursday and a full practice designation on Friday. Despite receiving a questionable designation on Friday's injury report, it's looking like this progression will culminate in him being ready to play versus Denver.
Hamilton missed last week's game after suffering a knee injury in Week 11, but coach John Harbaugh said at the time that it looks like the safety had avoided a major injury. Hamilton was limited the first two practices this week, but was able to participate fully on Friday. And like Humphrey, despite his questionable listing he is expected to take the field on Sunday.
While Humphrey and Hamilton's statuses are likely positive, it is still unknown whether tackle Ronnie Stanley, who is questionable with a ankle injury, will be able to play as well. In addition, the Ravens dealt with multiple players coming down with an illness over the course of the week, though all of them were well enough to avoid getting an injury report designation on Friday.
The Ravens (7-4) and the Broncos (3-8) will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 12 games:
- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is expected to play versus the Chiefs, according to Rapoport. However, Rapoport added that running back Joe Mixon is a long-shot to play, as he has not yet cleared concussion protocols.
- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup and cornerback Trevon Diggs, both of whom were questionable with an illness, are expected to play versus the Colts on Sunday, Rapoport reported.
- Denver Broncos wide receivers Courtland Sutton (illness) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) are both expected to be available for Sunday's game versus the Ravens, barring any issues that come up, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Per Rapoport, Jeudy is optimistic about playing, pending a positive warmup before the game.
- Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (calf) will work out before Sunday's game versus the Chargers to see if he can play, though there is optimism he can play, according to Rapoport.
- New York Giants wide receivers Darius Slayton and Kenny Golladay are both expected to play versus the Commanders after dealing with an illness this week, Rapoport reported.
- San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (quad) is a true game-time decision, per Rapoport, while left tackle Trent Williams (back) should be able to play versus the Dolphins.
- Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (foot) is expected to play versus the Giants, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, though it looks like it could be another week before defensive end Chase Young (knee) makes his return to the field. A pre-game workout will be the final determiner.