Injury roundup: Rams WR Puka Nacua (knee), Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (neck) both expected to play

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Nacua was a limited participant in each of the Rams' three practices this week, leading to him being given a questionable designation on Friday's injury report. But despite the knee injury that popped up this week, the breakout rookie wideout should be on the field when Los Angeles attempts to get back in the win column after dropping its last two contests.

Nacua has gotten off to a historic start in his first NFL season, racking up 795 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns already, putting him in the conversations of the best rookie years for a receiver in NFL history. His reliability as a pass-catching option was vital to the Rams' success while Cooper Kupp was recuperating from a hamstring injury, and even since Kupp's return Nacua has remained an essential piece of the offense.

Unfortunately for the Rams, Nacua and his teammates will likely be catching passes from Brett Rypien as opposed to starter Matthew Stafford. Stafford, who suffered a sprained UCL in his right thumb during L.A.'s Week 8 game versus the Cowboys, is not expected to be active on Sunday as he continues to recover.