Injury roundup: Rams' Cam Akers (ankle) a game-time decision vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (ankle) is a game-time decision and listed as questionable against the Arizona Cardinals. His status will be determined by a pregame workout, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is considered a game-time decision, though a source said there is optimism that he plays. Edmonds is questionable with a hip injury.

The Rams (9-6) need a win or a loss by the Chicago Bears to clinch a playoff berth while the Cardinals (8-7) must win to get in.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 17 games: