Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Rams' Cam Akers (ankle) a game-time decision vs. Cardinals

Published: Jan 03, 2021 at 04:27 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (ankle) is a game-time decision and listed as questionable against the Arizona Cardinals. His status will be determined by a pregame workout, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is considered a game-time decision, though a source said there is optimism that he plays. Edmonds is questionable with a hip injury.

The Rams (9-6) need a win or a loss by the Chicago Bears to clinch a playoff berth while the Cardinals (8-7) must win to get in.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 17 games:

  • Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (back) is listed as questionable, but is expected to play against Cincinnati. Meanwhile, running back Mark Ingram II (illness) is not expected to dress. On defense, defensive end Calais Campbell (calf) and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) should play, while linebacker Yannick Ngakoue (thigh) is a game-time decision, according to Rapoport.
  • Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell (knee) is expected to dress against the Los Angeles Chargers, but if he plays it'll be very little. Running back Darwin Thompson is slated to get the bulk of the carries, Rapoport reports.

Related Content

news

Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore agree to three-year extension

The Dallas Cowboys announced on Saturday night that they have agreed to an extension with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who joined the coaching staff in 2018 after retiring from the NFL at the end of the 2017 season.
news

Jaguars expected to move on from Doug Marrone with eyes on Urban Meyer as possible replacement

The Jaguars haven't made a final decision on coach Doug Marrone's future, but he's likely to be replaced in the days following Sunday's finale against the Colts -- and they're expected to make a run at least one possible big-name replacement in Urban Meyer, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Doug Pederson likely to remain as Eagles head coach

All signs are pointing to Doug Pederson remaining as Philadelphia Eagles coach after the season's conclusion on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

Injuries, transactions and other news from around the NFL on Saturday.
news

Washington plans to start QB Alex Smith vs. Eagles

The Washington Football Team is planning to start Alex Smith on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday afternoon. 
news

Saints will be without entire RB room on Sunday due to close contact with Alvin Kamara

Saints running backs ﻿Latavius Murray﻿, ﻿Dwayne Washington﻿, ﻿Michael Burton﻿ and running backs coach Joel Thomas will be unavailable against the Panthers due to close contact with Alvin Kamara, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. 
news

QB Aaron Rodgers could rewrite own Packers single-season TD record

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is two touchdowns away from breaking his own Packers single-season standard for most TD passes. 
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry could make NFL history vs. Texans

In line for a second-straight rushing title, Titans RB Derrick Henry still has a long ways to go to hit 2,000 yards, but he's going up against the Texans' 31st-ranked rushing defense, which has already allowed back-to-back 200-yard outings to King Henry. 
news

Cleveland Browns facility closed after positive test on coaching staff

Following a positive test on the coaching staff, the Cleveland Browns have closed their team facility Saturday. 
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson looks to catch rookie record in finale

The No. 22 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Justin Jefferson, has emerged as the best among a celebrated rookie wide receiver class and needs 111 yards receiving in his final game to break the rookie receiving yards record. 
news

Tom Brady has 'totally exceeded' Bruce Arians' expectations as Buccaneers quarterback

Upon signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady had sky-high expectations. Head coach Bruce Arians believes he's exceeded those expectations. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW