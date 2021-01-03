Injury roundup: Rams' Cam Akers (ankle) a game-time decision vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (ankle) is a game-time decision and listed as questionable against the Arizona Cardinals. His status will be determined by a pregame workout, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is considered a game-time decision, though a source said there is optimism that he plays. Edmonds is questionable with a hip injury.
The Rams (9-6) need a win or a loss by the Chicago Bears to clinch a playoff berth while the Cardinals (8-7) must win to get in.
Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 17 games:
- Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (back) is listed as questionable, but is expected to play against Cincinnati. Meanwhile, running back Mark Ingram II (illness) is not expected to dress. On defense, defensive end Calais Campbell (calf) and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) should play, while linebacker Yannick Ngakoue (thigh) is a game-time decision, according to Rapoport.
- Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell (knee) is expected to dress against the Los Angeles Chargers, but if he plays it'll be very little. Running back Darwin Thompson is slated to get the bulk of the carries, Rapoport reports.