Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Packers' Randall Cobb inactive vs. Bills

Published: Sep 29, 2018 at 09:34 PM

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is officially active against the Green Packers today.

McCoy, trying to return from cracked rib cartilage, was adamant this week that he is playing.

In two games this season, McCoy has rushed for 61 yards on 16 carries.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on Sunday:

  1. New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring) will play today against the Dolphins. The Patriots acquired the big-play threat from the Browns on Sept. 17. He sat out last week's loss to the Detroit Lions.
  1. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) will not play today against the Bills. He is officially inactive for the Week 4 matchup.
  1. Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, dealing with a slew of injuries -- thumb, ankle and hamstring -- will play today against the Colts.
  1. Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (hamstring) will not play against the Texans. The team promoted Jeremy McNichols from the practice squad this week.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) will play against the Jets, as is guard A.J. Cann (triceps).
  1. Despite being listed as questionable, Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen (knee, tooth) and Travis Benjamin (foot) are both expected to play against the 49ers, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
  1. San Francisco 49ers running backs Matt Breida (knee) and Alfred Morris (knee) are both expected to play against the Chargers, sources tell Rapoport. Breida was trending up late in the week, while Morris should be good, provided he has a good warmup today.
  1. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (ankle) is active and slated to play against the Lions.
  1. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery has recovered from his injured shoulder and is listed as active. Teammate Corey Clement (quadriceps) is inactive and will not play.
  1. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers not only get quarterback Jameis Winston back off suspension in case starter Ryan Fitzpatrick falters, but first-round defensive tackle Vita Vea (calf) is also set to make his season debut, according to Rapoport.
  1. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring) is active against the Seahawks.
  1. Baltimore Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley (knee) is expected to play against the Steelers, according to Rapoport.
  1. Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor (concussion, back) is expected to be available against the Raiders, according to Rapoport.
  1. Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (knee) will play, but safety Reshad Jones (shoulder) is out against the Patriots.
  1. Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (hip) is a game-time decision while wideout Doug Baldwin is expected to play, per Rapoport.
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (elbow) and safety Morgan Burnett (groin) are not expected to play against the Ravens, according to Rapoport.
  1. Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate, who showed up on the injury report this week with a hip injury and was listed as questionable, will play today against the Cowboys.
