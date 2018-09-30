Josh Gordon to make New England Patriots debut

Josh Gordon will make his debut in a Patriots jersey.

The receiver is officially active for New England's divisional tilt versus the Miami Dolphins.

Gordon was listed as questionable while dealing with a hamstring injury suffered before the trade to New England. The Patriots acquired the big-play threat from the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 17. He sat out last week's loss to the Detroit Lions.

Gordon provides a much-needed threat on the outside for Tom Brady. Since 2013, Gordon has averaged 92.0 receiving yards per game and scored 11 TDs. Availability, not talent has been Gordon's biggest issue. He's played in just 11 games since 2013.

The presence of the 6-foot-3 explosive pass catcher should soften up the middle of the field for Rob Gronkowski. Through three weeks, defenses have battered the tight end, double and triple teaming Brady's only threat. Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson and Chris Hogan simply don't pose a threat to defenses that Gordon brings to the table.