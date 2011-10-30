Injury roundup: Nicks nicked up for Giants

Published: Oct 30, 2011 at 01:06 PM

A quick look around the NFL at the latest injury reports and updates from Week 8.

» Hakeem Nicks wasn't able to finish the Giants' win over the Dolphins because of a hamstring injury, while RB Ahmad Bradshaw (foot) returned after leaving briefly during the second half to have X-rays taken. Giants coach Tom Coughlin didn't have any injury updates during his postgame news conference.

» Cardinals QB Kevin Kolb played through a foot injury against the Ravens, an injury coach Ken Whisenhunt indicated could be a case of turf toe. It's not known how serious the injury is, but Kolb did leave M&T Bank Stadium with a walking boot on his right foot, reported the Arizona Republic.

On NFL Network
"NFL Replay" will re-air the Ravens' 30-27 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

» The Dolphins announced starting center Mike Pouncey was sidelined by a neck injury. Pouncey said afterward he left the game after taking a shot to the head that resulted in him not being able to feel his legs, according to The Associated Press. Pouncey said he still had tingling in his arms, but that he was fine. Dolphins coach Tony Sparano didn't address the injury.

» Jaguars rookie QB Blaine Gabbert played through a first-quarter rib injury against the Texans. Left guard Will Rackley was injured and replaced by John Estes during the third quarter.

» Texans coach Gary Kubiak said linebacker Darryl Sharpton will have season-ending surgery on a torn quad tendon he suffered against the Jaguars.

» Panthers coach Ron Rivera said linebackers Thomas Williams (neck) and Jason Phillips (calf) would undergo testing after leaving with injuries against the Vikings. Rivera didn't have an update on linebacker Omar Gaither, who was also shaken up.

» The Colts ruled out wide receiver Blair White after a first-half knee injury in Tennessee.

» Saints RT Charles Brown suffered a left leg injury during the fourth quarter and was replaced by Pat McQuistan.

» Add LaMarr Woodley to the list of injured linebackers for the Steelers. Woodley didn't return against the Patriots after suffering a left hamstring injury during the third quarter and will probably miss next week's rematch with the Baltimore Ravens, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Cornerback Ike Taylor sustained a shoulder/neck injury during the fourth quarter but did return. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said RT Marcus Gilbert (ankle) and CB Keenan Lewis (shoulder) were also injured.

» Already playing without Peyton Hillis, the Browns were shorthanded after losing RB Montario Hardestyto a strained right calf. Hardesty will undergo an MRI exam on Monday but didn't think the injury was serious.

» Patriots DE Shaun Ellis was sidelined by a rib injury against the Steelers.

» Bengals CB Adam Jones had a couple of highlights in his return after nearly a year away from the game, but the show lasted about a quarter. He suffered a right hamstring injury in Seattle and didn't return, according to The AP.

» 49ers DE Ray McDonald did not return after suffering a hamstring injury against the Browns. Fullback Bruce Miller (thumb) was also injured.

» The Seahawks lost DE Chris Clemons to a left knee injury during the first quarter.

» Broncos safety Quinton Carter (concussion), RT Orlando Franklin (groin) and DB Cassius Vaughn (hamstring) were injured against the Lions, per The AP.

» Eagles RB Dion Lewis was deactivated against the Cowboys because he was involved in a minor car accident Sunday morning, reported The AP. Lewis is OK, according to the report, but the team wanted to give him additional rest.

» Cowboys LB Sean Lee left Sunday night's game against the Eagles with a sprained left wrist and went to the locker room for X-rays, according to the NBC game broadcast. Lee has a sprained wrist and did not return.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chris Jones surpassing Aaron Donald as NFL's top DT; the savvy of Mike Vrabel and Howie Roseman

Has Chris Jones surpassed Aaron Donald as the NFL's best defensive tackle? Bucky Brooks provides his thoughts in this edition of the Scout's Notebook. Plus, the brilliance of Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

news

Bengals RB Joe Mixon (concussion) ruled out vs. Titans; WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) game-time decision

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said Friday that RB Joe Mixon (concussion) will be out versus the Titans, but WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) will be a game-time decision after being out since Week 7.

news

Von Miller has lateral meniscus tear, could miss 1-2 week as Bills evaluate injury

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller avoided an ACL tear, but he will miss at least seven to 10 days while the team sees how a tear in his lateral mensicus responds to determine if the All-Pro can play again this season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE