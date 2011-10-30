Injury roundup: Nicks nicked up for Giants

A quick look around the NFL at the latest injury reports and updates from Week 8.
» Hakeem Nicks wasn't able to finish the Giants' win over the Dolphins because of a hamstring injury, while RB Ahmad Bradshaw (foot) returned after leaving briefly during the second half to have X-rays taken. Giants coach Tom Coughlin didn't have any injury updates during his postgame news conference.
» Cardinals QB Kevin Kolb played through a foot injury against the Ravens, an injury coach Ken Whisenhunt indicated could be a case of turf toe. It's not known how serious the injury is, but Kolb did leave M&T Bank Stadium with a walking boot on his right foot, reported the Arizona Republic.
On NFL Network
"NFL Replay" will re-air the Ravens' 30-27 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.
» The Dolphins announced starting center Mike Pouncey was sidelined by a neck injury. Pouncey said afterward he left the game after taking a shot to the head that resulted in him not being able to feel his legs, according to The Associated Press. Pouncey said he still had tingling in his arms, but that he was fine. Dolphins coach Tony Sparano didn't address the injury.
» Jaguars rookie QB Blaine Gabbert played through a first-quarter rib injury against the Texans. Left guard Will Rackley was injured and replaced by John Estes during the third quarter.
» Texans coach Gary Kubiak said linebacker Darryl Sharpton will have season-ending surgery on a torn quad tendon he suffered against the Jaguars.
» Panthers coach Ron Rivera said linebackers Thomas Williams (neck) and Jason Phillips (calf) would undergo testing after leaving with injuries against the Vikings. Rivera didn't have an update on linebacker Omar Gaither, who was also shaken up.
» Saints RT Charles Brown suffered a left leg injury during the fourth quarter and was replaced by Pat McQuistan.
» Add LaMarr Woodley to the list of injured linebackers for the Steelers. Woodley didn't return against the Patriots after suffering a left hamstring injury during the third quarter and will probably miss next week's rematch with the Baltimore Ravens, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Cornerback Ike Taylor sustained a shoulder/neck injury during the fourth quarter but did return. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said RT Marcus Gilbert (ankle) and CB Keenan Lewis (shoulder) were also injured.
» Already playing without Peyton Hillis, the Browns were shorthanded after losing RB Montario Hardestyto a strained right calf. Hardesty will undergo an MRI exam on Monday but didn't think the injury was serious.
» Bengals CB Adam Jones had a couple of highlights in his return after nearly a year away from the game, but the show lasted about a quarter. He suffered a right hamstring injury in Seattle and didn't return, according to The AP.
» 49ers DE Ray McDonald did not return after suffering a hamstring injury against the Browns. Fullback Bruce Miller (thumb) was also injured.
» Broncos safety Quinton Carter (concussion), RT Orlando Franklin (groin) and DB Cassius Vaughn (hamstring) were injured against the Lions, per The AP.
» Eagles RB Dion Lewis was deactivated against the Cowboys because he was involved in a minor car accident Sunday morning, reported The AP. Lewis is OK, according to the report, but the team wanted to give him additional rest.