Injury roundup: Malik Hooker off PUP list for Colts

Published: Jul 29, 2017 at 06:51 AM

Andrew Luck's return is still up in the air, but the Indianapolis Colts got some good news about their most recent first-round pick.

Less than 24 hours before the official start of training camp, the Colts announced rookie safety Malik Hooker (hamstring) has been moved to the active roster from the physically unable to perform list. The team also announced they moved defensive end Kendall Langford and center/guard Brian Schwenke to the PUP list.

Hooker reportedly suffered the injury during a conditioning test on Monday. He missed the Colts' offseason program after undergoing shoulder and sports hernia surgeries in January prior to being selected No. 15 overall by Indy in the draft.

Here are some other injuries we're tracking on Saturday:

  1. Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus tweaked his hamstring Friday and was on the sidelines during practice Saturday. The injury isn't considered serious, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  1. Arizona Cardinals cornerback Justin Bethel suffered a hyperextended knee and will be out a couple of days, the team announced. Bethel is battling with Brandon Williams for the No. 2 cornerback role across from Patrick Peterson. Darren Urban of the team's site reports that Ronald Zamort filled in Saturday for Bethel.
  1. New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon and running back Brandon Bolden both left Saturday's practice with injuries, according to NESN. Harmon went down with an apparent non-contact knee injury, while Bolden jogged off the field and did not return.
  1. Gareon Conley went straight from the negotiating table to the PUP list. One day after finalizing his rookie deal, the Oakland Raiders cornerback was sidelined with an undisclosed injury. Oakland also placed defensive lineman Jihad Ward on PUP and pass rushers Mario Edwards and Bruce Irvin on the non-football injury list.
  1. The Dallas Cowboys are without defensive tackle Maliek Collins (hip flexor) and wide receiver Ryan Switzer (hamstring) on Saturday. NFL Network's Jane Slater reports both are day to day with their respective injuries.
  1. The Detroit Lions took rookie cornerback Teez Tabor and tackle Cyrus Kouandjio off of the NFI list ahead of training camp, while placing tackle Greg Robinson and defensive end Cornelius Washington on the same list. Detroit also placed defensive end Ezekiel Ansah and guard Brandon Thomas on the PUP list for undisclosed reasons.
  1. The Chargers have placed safety Darrell Stuckey(undisclosed), cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) and wide receiver Mike Williams (back) on the Active/PUP list.
