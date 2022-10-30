Injury roundup: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion protocol) cleared, expected to play vs Dolphins

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has advanced through the concussion protocol to be cleared for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, and will play, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

St. Brown was removed from the Lions' game versus the Cowboys and placed in the concussion protocol, but was not diagnosed with a concussion. St. Brown was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday before fully participating on Friday as he worked through the protocols, and was labeled as questionable in Friday's injury report. But according to Rapoport, St. Brown has since cleared the concussion protocols and will be ready to play in Miami.

St. Brown's presence will be a big gain for the Lions as they attempt to pull off the upset over the Dolphins and break a four-game losing streak. St. Brown has recorded 275 receiving yards this season, but only 22 in the last two games. Whether the second-year receiver will be able to improve upon his recent performance on Sunday remains to be seen, but he will be on the field.

Detroit (1-5) and Miami (4-3) will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.