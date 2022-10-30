Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion protocol) cleared, expected to play vs Dolphins

Published: Oct 30, 2022 at 03:44 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has advanced through the concussion protocol to be cleared for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, and will play, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

St. Brown was removed from the Lions' game versus the Cowboys and placed in the concussion protocol, but was not diagnosed with a concussion. St. Brown was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday before fully participating on Friday as he worked through the protocols, and was labeled as questionable in Friday's injury report. But according to Rapoport, St. Brown has since cleared the concussion protocols and will be ready to play in Miami.

St. Brown's presence will be a big gain for the Lions as they attempt to pull off the upset over the Dolphins and break a four-game losing streak. St. Brown has recorded 275 receiving yards this season, but only 22 in the last two games. Whether the second-year receiver will be able to improve upon his recent performance on Sunday remains to be seen, but he will be on the field.

Detroit (1-5) and Miami (4-3) will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 6 games:

  • Arizona Cardinals cornerback Bryon Murphy (back) is expected to play versus the Vikings, per Rapoport.
  • Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) and linebacker Micah Parsons (shoulder) are both expected to play Sunday versus the Bears after being initially listed as questionable, according to Rapoport. Rapoport added that safety Malik Hooker (hamstring) will be a game-time decision.
  • Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (wrist) is expected to play Sunday versus the Titans despite being a late addition to the injury report, Rapoport reported.
  • Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who was questionable after dealing with a flu-like illness all week, is expected to play versus the Saints, per Rapoport, as he felt better near the end of the week.
  • Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs) is considered to be a game-time decision versus the Giants, though there is optimism that he plays, Rapoport reported, per a source. In addition, Rapoport said wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (knee) has a good chance of playing on Sunday after practicing on Friday.
  • Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (calf) is expected to play versus the Colts, per Rapoport.

Related Content

news

Former All-Pro RB Le'Veon Bell loses unanimous decision to UFC vet Uriah Hall in pro boxing debut

Former NFL All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell loses unanimous decision to UFC veteran Uriah Hall in pro boxing debut.

news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on potentially making a trade before NFL deadline: 'It wouldn't surprise me'

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says he wouldn't be surprised if the team made a trade before Nov.1 deadline.

news

Titans QB Malik Willis will start Sunday vs. Texans as Ryan Tannehill misses game with ankle injury, illness

Since taking the reins as the Tennessee Titans' QB1, Ryan Tannehill hasn't missed a start. That will change Sunday. Tannehill is ill and dealing with an ankle sprain, putting rookie Malik Willis in line to start for Tennessee on the road against the Houston Texans.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Rams' Sean McVay anticipates 'normal workload' for WR Van Jefferson (knee) vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams' scuffling offense is expected to get a boost Sunday against the 49ers thanks to the activation of wide receiver Van Jefferson off injured reserve, and head coach Sean McVay anticipates the third-year wideout will have a normal workload.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith's career resurgence reminds Giants DC Wink Martindale of Kurt Warner

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale compared Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's career resurgence to Kurt Warner against the Giants-Seahawks game. Both teams go into Sunday hoping to keep their surprise starts going.

news

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb 'would love to be in Denver long-term'

Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb 'would love to be in Denver long-term' with Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline near.

news

Niners rule out WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) for Sunday's game vs. Rams

The 49ers will be without star receiver Deebo Samuel against the Rams on Sunday afternoon. Samuel was ruled out Friday with a hamstring injury after not participating in practice all week.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle/illness) will be questionable vs. Texans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is questionable to play Sunday against the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday.

news

Bucs' Shaquil Barrett suffered torn Achilles vs. Ravens, will miss remainder of 2022 season

An MRI has confirmed Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett suffered a torn Achilles in Thursday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE