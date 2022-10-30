Raiders TE Darren Waller (hamstring) not expected to play vs. Saints

Darren Waller will miss his second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Waller is not expected to play against the New Orleans Saints after testing his hamstring during pregame warmups.

Waller tweaked the hamstring in a Week 5 loss to Kansas City after just eight plays. After a bye week and missing Week 7, the Raiders hoped to get the star tight end back on the field.