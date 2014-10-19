Injury roundup: Kelvin Benjamin in, A.J. Green out

Kelvin Benjamin was a surprise addition to the injury report this week when he missed practices for the Carolina Panthers because of a concussion. It won't cost him to miss a game, though.
The Panthers declared Benjamin active on Sunday. He made it through the league's concussion protocol quickly and will play in Green Bay this week. Carolina will have Jonathan Stewart returning from a knee injury to start at running back, while DeAngelo Williams misses another game with an ankle injury.
Here is the rest of Week 7 inactive news you need to know:
- Jake Locker and Shonn Greene will sit for another week for the Tennessee Titans. Charlie Whitehurst is starting at quarterback for the Titans, while Bishop Sankey should lead the Titans in carries.
- Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green is out once again with a toe injury. Some good news regarding Green is he visited Dr. Anderson in North Carolina and the prognosis was positive. This gives Green a shot to play next Sunday against the Ravens, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Media's Albert Breer.
- While the Green Bay Packers will be without cornerback Sam Shields, Tramon Williams is active and will start.
- Buffalo Bills receiver Mike Williams got his wish. He's active again, although that's probably because Marquise Goodwin is hurt.
- New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Grahamis active, although he might only be used on third downs and in the red zone.