Injury roundup: Jets RBs Breece Hall (hamstring), Dalvin Cook (shoulder) both expected to play vs. Falcons

The New York Jets will have their full arsenal of running backs available this week as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak.

Running backs Breece Hall (hamstring) and Dalvin Cook (shoulder) are both expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

Hall has not missed a game this year, after missing 10 games last season after tearing his ACL. He popped up on this week's injury report with the hamstring injury, and was a limited participant both Wednesday and Thursday, He was upgraded to a full practice on Friday, but was still given a questionable designation on the final injury report.

While Hall was on the list all week, Cook was only added to the report on Friday, with his shoulder issue leading to him participating in only a limited capacity and earning a questionable designation as well.

But luckily for Gang Green, neither of their top-two running backs should be absent for Week 13.

Hall has held the starting RB role for New York throughout the year, and has had games in which he dazzles, like putting up 127 yards in Week 1 or 177 in Week 5. But in the past few weeks Hall's production has gone down parallel to the Jets' overall offensive issues, and he hasn't had more than 50 rushing yards in his last six outings.

Cook was acquired ahead of this season after being released by the Vikings to bolster New York's rushing unit, and has also not missed a game yet, collecting 162 rush yards on 50 attempts as the Jets' RB2.