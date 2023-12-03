Around the NFL

Texans WR Tank Dell (calf) active for Sunday's game against Broncos

Published: Dec 03, 2023 at 11:30 AM

Houston's hottest wide receiver is available to play against the Broncos.

Tank Dell is officially active for Sunday's game after battling a calf injury during the week.

The rookie, who did not practice on Wednesday but subsequently logged two limited sessions before receiving a questionable designation, has been magnificent for an upstart Texans team.

Over the past four games, he's logged 25 catches for 369 yards and five touchdowns. Dell leads the team on the season with seven receiving scores and ranks second behind Nico Collins in both receptions (47) and yards (709).

His presence is especially welcome after tight end Dalton Schultz, third in receptions and receiving yards, was ruled out Friday due to his hamstring injury. Wideout Noah Brown (knee; questionable) is also active. 

Dell and Collins figure to feature prominently again in a pivotal AFC matchup that features strength versus strength.

Houston's passing offense as a whole has been scorching right along with Dell. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has thrown for 300-plus yards in four straight games, but the Broncos have proven adept at shutting down challengers through the air.

Denver's defense hasn't allowed a 300-yard passing game since Oct. 1, and it has held four of its last seven opponents under 200 passing yards -- with only one eclipsing 212.

Either side could tip the scales by maintaining that momentum as the two teams jostle for positioning in a tight wild-card race.

The No. 8 seed Texans (6-5) take on the No. 9 seed Broncos (6-5) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

