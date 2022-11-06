Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Jets RB James Robinson (knee) a game-time decision vs Bills after late addition to injury report

Published: Nov 06, 2022 at 03:42 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

New York Jets running back James Robinson (knee) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Rapoport added that there's optimism he'll be ready, and Robinson will see how he's feeling after his pre-game workout to make the decision.

Robinson was not listed on the injury report for any of this week's practices and was a full participant, but the Jets then announced on Saturday that he'd been added to the injury report and would be given a questionable designation for Sunday's game.

The Jets traded for Robinson two weeks ago, the same day that it was announced that their rookie phenom RB Breece Hall had suffered a season-ending knee injury. New York traded away a sixth-round pick (could become a fifth) to the Jaguars to acquire Robinson to help replace Hall's snaps, and though he is listed as the No. 2 RB on the depth chart, his absence would likely be felt if he's unable to play.

Before coming to New York, Robinson had collected 340 rushing yards and three touchdowns splitting duties in Jacksonville with Travis Etienne, and in his first showing with the Jets in Week 8, he had five carries for 17 yards.

The Jets (5-3) and the Bills (6-1) will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 9 games:

  • Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ribs) and safety Budda Baker (ankle) are both likely to play versus the Seahawks, but will test in warmups, per Rapoport.
  • Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) is likely to be out versus the Jets, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. Rookie Terrel Bernard is slated to start in Milano's place, they added.
  • The Detroit Lions plan to make running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) active Sunday versus the Packers, according to Rapoport, per source. Rapoport added that Swift would be used sparingly, as the Lions want to be careful with his playing time.
  • Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) will work out before Sunday's game versus the Jaguars to determine if he's ready to play, per Rapoport. The Raiders want to avoid Waller aggravating the injury by coming back too soon, so they are cautious but optimistic, Rapoport added.
  • Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe/Achilles) and defensive end Jaelan Phillips (quad) are likely to play versus the Bears as long as warmups go well, Rapoport reported.
  • New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones (illness) will play versus the Colts, Rapoport reported per a source, but running back Damien Harris (illness) is leaning towards being out.
  • Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is doing everything he can to play Sunday versus the Chiefs, according to Rapoport, per a source. Rapoport also said that while Tannehill might take his decision up to game-time, there's a real change it'll end up being Malik Willis starting for the second week instead.

Related Content

news

Falcons activating Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve; RB to play vs. Chargers

The Falcons are activating Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve on Saturday and the RB will be set to play on Sunday versus the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens RB Kenyan Drake on Lamar Jackson's play style: 'It creates these crazy running lanes for us'

Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake detailed how quarterback Lamar Jackson impacts the team's running game.

news

Saints' Alvin Kamara defends teammate Michael Thomas over latest injury criticism

Saints RB Alvin Kamara on Friday was compelled to defend his teammate Michael Thomas, who's been heavily criticized after his most recent placement on injured reserve.

news

Newly acquired Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney expected to play Sunday night vs. Titans

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to make his debut for the team against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) to play Sunday vs. Buccaneers

As expected, Cooper Kupp will play Sunday versus the Buccaneers. Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that the star receiver would suit up after suffering an ankle injury late in the club's Week 8 loss to San Francisco.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) listed as questionable, will be game-time decision vs. Chiefs

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Ryan Tannehill was limited in practice and added that there is no decision on the QB's status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out for Sunday's game vs. Patriots

The Colts will be without running back Jonathan Taylor on Sunday afternoon. The team ruled the star out with an ankle injury for their Week 9 game against the Patriots.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jeffery Simmons 'very confident' Titans can 'dominate' Chiefs' offensive line

Ahead of a Sunday night showdown with the Chiefs,  Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he sees the same type of offense from Kansas City despite its offseason moves.

news

Eddie Jackson miffed by Bears' defensive trades after 3-5 start: 'What are we playing for?'

The Bears sold off two veteran defensive stars (Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith) ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Stripping the defense of captains, leaders and playmakers left questions in the Bears' locker room.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE