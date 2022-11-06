Injury roundup: Jets RB James Robinson (knee) a game-time decision vs Bills after late addition to injury report

New York Jets running back James Robinson (knee) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Rapoport added that there's optimism he'll be ready, and Robinson will see how he's feeling after his pre-game workout to make the decision.
Robinson was not listed on the injury report for any of this week's practices and was a full participant, but the Jets then announced on Saturday that he'd been added to the injury report and would be given a questionable designation for Sunday's game.
The Jets traded for Robinson two weeks ago, the same day that it was announced that their rookie phenom RB Breece Hall had suffered a season-ending knee injury. New York traded away a sixth-round pick (could become a fifth) to the Jaguars to acquire Robinson to help replace Hall's snaps, and though he is listed as the No. 2 RB on the depth chart, his absence would likely be felt if he's unable to play.
Before coming to New York, Robinson had collected 340 rushing yards and three touchdowns splitting duties in Jacksonville with Travis Etienne, and in his first showing with the Jets in Week 8, he had five carries for 17 yards.
The Jets (5-3) and the Bills (6-1) will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 9 games:
- Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ribs) and safety Budda Baker (ankle) are both likely to play versus the Seahawks, but will test in warmups, per Rapoport.
- Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) is likely to be out versus the Jets, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. Rookie Terrel Bernard is slated to start in Milano's place, they added.
- The Detroit Lions plan to make running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) active Sunday versus the Packers, according to Rapoport, per source. Rapoport added that Swift would be used sparingly, as the Lions want to be careful with his playing time.
- Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) will work out before Sunday's game versus the Jaguars to determine if he's ready to play, per Rapoport. The Raiders want to avoid Waller aggravating the injury by coming back too soon, so they are cautious but optimistic, Rapoport added.
- Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe/Achilles) and defensive end Jaelan Phillips (quad) are likely to play versus the Bears as long as warmups go well, Rapoport reported.
- New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones (illness) will play versus the Colts, Rapoport reported per a source, but running back Damien Harris (illness) is leaning towards being out.
- Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is doing everything he can to play Sunday versus the Chiefs, according to Rapoport, per a source. Rapoport also said that while Tannehill might take his decision up to game-time, there's a real change it'll end up being Malik Willis starting for the second week instead.