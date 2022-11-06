Lions RB D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) active vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions will have their No. 1 running back return for the second straight week on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

D'Andre Swift is officially active for the Lions' Week 9 game against the Packers.

After returning to action in Week 8 against the Dolphins, Swift did not participate in Wednesday's practice session. However, the third-year back was limited in Thursday and Friday's practices heading into Sunday's matchup.

Last week against Miami, Swift recorded only five carries for six yards. He excelled in the passing game catching all five targets for 27 yards and a touchdown.

In four games this season, Swift has rushed 32 times for 237 yards and a touchdown.

Head coach Dan Campbell will have his top running back for a second consecutive game as the Lions look to snap a five-game losing streak.