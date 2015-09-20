Injury roundup: Jeffery out; Evans to play Sunday

The Chicago Bears will try to avoid an 0-2 start against the Arizona Cardinals without Alshon Jeffery.
Jeffery will be inactive for Sunday's contest. The hope is that the receiver will return to full health next week.
Jeffery was listed questionable Friday because of a hamstring injury after being a game-time decision last week due to a calf injury.
Given the nagging nature of Jeffery's muscle injuries, it's the prudent move for coach John Fox to keep his best target on the sideline this week and not risk an extended stay on the injury list by trying to play through the problems.
In his stead, Eddie Royal and Marquess Wilson will be the primary wideouts, with tight end Martellus Bennett the go-to pass target and Matt Forte carrying the offensive load once again.
Here are other injuries we are tracking as we press toward Sunday's games:
- Todd Gurley (ACL) is inactive against the Redskins. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported earlier, the running back's availability depended on whether he feels ready after pre-game workouts. To date, the Rams have played it cautious with their first-round pick.
- Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) will return to play the Saints. It's good news for rookie Jameis Winston to get his tall target back against a suspect Saints secondary.
- Saints running back C.J. Spiller (knee) is active to make his season debut against the Buccaneers. His snap count could be curtailed as he gets back into form.
- Giants linebacker Jon Beason (knee) is inactive against the Falcons. Beason has been out since being injured in the second game of the preseason. Victor Cruz is also inactive with a calf injury.
- The Lions will be without LB DeAndre Levy (hip) and DT Caraun Reid (ankle) against Adrian Peterson and the Vikings. Haloti Ngata is active.
- Raiders veteran safety Charles Woodson (dislocated shoulder) will play against the Ravens after being listed as questionable on Friday.
- Ravens starting left tackle Eugene Monroe (concussion) has been ruled out of Baltimore's game against the Raiders.
- Panthers stud linebacker Luke Kuechly will miss the first game of his career against the Texans. Kuechly sustained a concussion in the season opener.
- Texans quarterback Ryan Mallett will have to go through his first start of the season without left tackle Duane Brown (hand).
- Bills running back LeSean McCoy will play against the Patriots, despite having his hamstring tighten up this week. McCoy is not expected to be 100 percent and might be used in a smaller role, Rapoport reported.