Injury roundup: Jaguars' Ivory, Amukamara ruled out

Jacksonville coach Gus Bradley announced Friday that both running back Chris Ivory and cornerback Prince Amukamara have been ruled out for Week 2.
Ivory returned to practice on Thursday after being hospitalized with what he called an "emergency medical condition." The undisclosed illness kept the hard-charging back out of the lineup for Jacksonville's season-opening loss to the Packers.
Ivory's absence will be felt on the ground, especially in the red zone. Second-year back T.J. Yeldon will operate as the clear starter against San Diego, with Denard Robinson serving as the team's change-of-pace option.
Amukamara missed practice all week with a hamstring injury. The former Giants cover man saw time in nickel and dime packages in Week 1 alongside Davon House and fascinating first-rounder Jalen Ramsey. Look for Dwayne Gratz and Josh Johnson to see increased snaps against the Bolts with Amukamara on the mend.
Bradley also noted that offensive tackle Jermey Parnell (groin) and Dante Fowler Jr. (illness) are likely to suit up for a game the Jaguars desperately need to keep from slipping to 0-2 on the year.
Other injuries we're tracking on this wild and mysterious Friday in the NFL Media news compound:
- The Patriots won't have suspended quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday and they aren't likely to have Dont'a Hightower, either. The linebacker missed his third straight practice Friday with a knee injury, per NFL Network's Courtney Fallon, and is doubtful for the Dolphins game.
Tight end Rob Gronkowski was limited in practice Friday and is listed as questionable. Cornerback Malcolm Butler (ankle), offensive lineman Marcus Cannon (knee), offensive lineman Jonathan Cooper (foot), defensive end Trey Flowers (shoulder), offensive lineman Shaq Mason (hand), linebacker Shea McClellin (shoulder), offensive lineman Nate Solder (hamstring) and receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder) are all listed as questionable as well. Cornerback Eric Rowe (ankle) will miss the game.
- Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (ankle) will play Sunday against the Rams. Guard Germain Ifedi (ankle) will not play against the Rams, while running back C.J. Prosise (wrist) is questionable
- Lions linebacker DeAndre Levy (quadriceps) was a no-show at practice again, and is listed as doubtful for Sunday vs. the Titans, the team announced.
- Colts cornerback Patrick Robinsonmissed Friday's session with the concussion he suffered in Week 1 against the Lions, and will not play on Sunday. Vontae Davis and T.J. Green will also be missing from Indy's secondary and will join defensive tackle Henry Anderson on the sidelines.
Defensive backs Clayton Geathers, Darius Butler and Antonio Cromartie and linebackers Trent Cole and Robert Mathis were all listed as questionable.
- Dolphins defensive end Mario Williams is back at practice after sitting out a week of practices while undergoing concussion protocol. Williams is listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Patriots.
Dolphins tight end Jordan Cameron (thigh), running back Arian Foster (hamstring), linebacker Jelani Jenkins (knee), and wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring) are listed as questionable. Center Mike Pouncey (hip) is out.
- Eagles running back Kenjon Barner returned to practice after missing Thursday's gathering for personal reasons, per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. No sign, though, of cornerback Leodis McKelvin (hamstring) or tight end Zach Ertz (ribs).
- Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick returned to practice on Friday. The defensive back, who's been dealing with a hamstring issue since early in the Cowboys' loss to the Giants last weekend, sat out practice on Thursday.
- Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (ankle) and safety Dean Marlowe (hamstring) are listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers. However, coach Ron Rivera says that he expects Stewart to play.
- The Falcons will likely have both of their starting wideouts come Sunday. Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu were full participants in Friday's practice. However, Atlanta will be short-handed on defense as rookie linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) and safety Keanu Neal (knee) have been ruled out against the Raiders. Defensive end Brooks Reed (shoulder) is listed as questionable.
- Titans wide receiver Kendall Wright (hamstring) and linebacker Derrick Morgan (hamstring) have been ruled out against the Lions.
- Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams (glute) will be reassessed Saturday, Gruden announced. Wide receiver Josh Doctson (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game.
- Same old story in San Diego. Chargers rookie defensive end Joey Bosa did not practice Friday, still dealing with a hamstring injury. The first-round pick will not play Sunday against the Jaguars, the team announced. Mike McCoy's side did see cornerback Jason Verrett return to practice as a full participant after missing Thursday's go-around with a calf injury.
- Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier (knee) and wide receiver Markus Wheaton (shoulder) are questionable vs. Bengals.
- Chiefs coach Andy Reid said running back Jamaal Charles (knee) will be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Texans. Reid said outside linebacker Tamba Hali (knee) did not practice on Friday, but will play Sunday.
- The Broncos will list receiver Demaryius Thomas (hip) and defensive lineman Derek Wolfe (neck) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.
- Raiders center Rodney Hudson (knee) and running back Taiwan Jones (concussion) were full participants in Friday's practice. Both are listed as questionable for Sunday. Tackle Menelik Watson (groin) did not participate and is doubtful vs. Falcons.
- Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux (fibula), linebacker Dannell Ellerbe (quad) and tight end Josh Hill (ankle) are listed as out for Sunday. Offensive tackle Terron Armstead (quad) is questionable.
- The Vikings ruled cornerback Xavier Rhodes out for the Packers game with a knee injury. Tackle Matt Kalil (hip) is officially listed as questionable for the game.
- Pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) was listed by the Giants as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints. Defensive tackle Robert Thomas (illness) has been ruled out.
- Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers (thigh), running back Todd Gurley (rest) and cornerback Lamarcus Joyner (foot) were all listed as questionable.