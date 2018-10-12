Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Isaiah Crowell questionable for Jets

Published: Oct 12, 2018 at 06:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell's status for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts is in the air.

After not practicing Wednesday and Thursday, Crowell (ankle) put in a limited practice Friday and is officially designated as questionable on the injury report.

The Jets consider Crowell, who produced a team-record 219 yards rushing in Week 5, a game-day decision, according to multiple reports.

Meanwhile, the Jets ruled out cornerback Buster Skrine (concussion) and wide receiver Charone Peake (hamstring); cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quad) and linebacker Kevin Louis-Pierre (foot) are doubtful; and safeties Marcus Maye (ankle, foot) and Doug Middleton (hamstring) are questionable.

Here are some other injuries we're monitoring heading into Sunday's Week 6 slate of games:

  1. Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters is believed to have suffered a torn biceps during Thursday's win over the New York Giants, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters Friday the team is taking it day to day with the injury and that the early signs were positive.

In addition to Peters, Pederson said cornerbackSidney Jones is considered week to week with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Giants.

  1. Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy saidAaron Rodgers (knee) was a full participant at Friday practice. Rodgers sat out Thursday's practice session and told reporters he suffered a "setback" with his knee rehab that might force him to wear a larger brace for Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin), wideout Geronimo Allison (hamstring), cornerback Bashaud Breeland (hamstring), safety Kentrell Brice (ankle), tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee), wideout Randall Cobb (hamstring) and linebacker Nick Perry (ankle) were also limited at practice.
  1. Oakland Raiders offensive guard Kelechi Osemele (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks in London, coach Jon Gruden said. Safety Karl Joseph is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) is questionable to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring), cornerbacksD.J. Hayden (toe) andTre Herndon (hamstring) and offensive lineman Josh Wells (groin) won't play.
  1. The Cincinnati Bengals ruled out running back Giovani Bernard (knee), tight end Tyler Kroft (foot) and center Billy Price (foot) for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cornerback William Jackson (knee), wide receiver John Ross (groin) and offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (wrist) are listed as questionable.
  1. Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is out of concussion protocol and is poised to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was limited at practice Friday and is listed as questionable. Defensive end Andre Branch (knee), cornerbackBobby McCain (knee), safetyT.J. McDonald (foot), wideout DeVante Parker (quadricep) are also listed as questionable. Defensive end Cameron Wake is listed as doubtful.
  1. Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Washington Redskins. He's been dealing with a fractured foot he suffered in the Panthers' season opener.
  1. Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) and defensive end Rasheem Green (ankle) will not play against the Raiders. Defensive end Dion Jordan (knee) and tight end Nick Vannett (back) are questionable.
  1. Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (groin/foot) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (ankle) are both officially out this week.
  1. Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said wideout Jamison Crowder (ankle), running backs Chris Thompson (rib) and running Adrian Peterson (shoulder/ankle/knee) and wide receiver Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) are listed as questionable vs. the Panthers.
  1. Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and safetyEric Berry (heel) will be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Defensive back Eric Murray (ankle) will be listed as out. Wideout De'Anthony Thomas has re-fractured his leg, the team announced.
  1. Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (hamstring) and guard Eric Kush (neck) fully participated in Friday's practice and are expected to play against the Miami Dolphins. Cornerback Marcus Cooper (hamstring) won't play.
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers safety Morgan Burnett (groin) and wideout Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle) are both listed as out for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Linebacker L.J. Fort (ankle) is doubtful.
  1. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) is listed as questionable versus the Cardinals.
  1. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (ankle), wideoutBrice Butler (groin), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee), defensive end Randy Gregory (knee), wideout Deonte Thompson (hamstring) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) are all listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
  1. Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said wideouts Cooper Kupp andBrandin Cooks went through full practice and are awaiting full clearance from the concussion protocol for Sunday. Both players were not listed on the injury report. Kicker Greg Zuerlein (groin) has been ruled out.
  1. Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton (chest/hamstring) and tight end Jack Doyle (hip) are listed as out for Sunday's game against the Jets. Linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle) and tight end Eric Ebron (shin/quad/ankle/knee) are questionable.
  1. Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr (knee), cornerback Tavon Young (hip) and linebakcer Tim Williams (hamstring) are all questionable to play.
  1. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Travis Benjamin (foot) will not play against the Cleveland Browns. Offensive tackle Russell Okung (groin) and kicker Caleb Sturgis (quad) are questionable.
  1. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (chest) is listed as questionable against the Bills.
  1. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle), running back Sony Michel (knee) and wideouts Josh Gordon (hamstring) andChris Hogan (thigh) are all listed as questionable against the Chiefs.
  1. Arizona Cardinals defensive end Markus Golden (knee) is listed as questionable after being limited in practice all week. Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (foot) is also questionable for Sunday versus the Vikings.
