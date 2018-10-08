Isaiah Crowell credits O-line for his record performance

New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell ran through, around and all over the Denver Broncos in Sunday's 34-16 win.

When the dust settled, Crowell produced 219 yards rushing and a touchdown on 15 carries to establish a new team record for yards rushing in a single game.

Crowell understands what he accomplished, but he gave the full credit to the teammates responsible for paving the way.

"It means a lot to me," Crowell told reporters after the game, via the Jets' official website. "I got to give all the credit to my O-line. I can't really take the credit because, I mean, really it was all them. The holes were open, anybody could've run through. It just happened to be me, so I feel like they really set the record."

With the front five blowing open the holes, Crowell destroyed the Broncos' run defense by averaging a healthy 14.6 yards per carry.

His most explosive run came on a 77-yard touchdown run, where he took a handoff from quarterback Sam Darnold before working his way to the left of the line of scrimmage. Crowell then turned up the field and split three defenders and weaved his way around the second level of the defense to find daylight.

Crowell, who signed as a free agent during the offseason, now has 62- and 77-yard scoring runs in his first five games with the Jets to become the second player in team history with a pair of 60-yard scoring runs, joining Leon Washington.

"When he breaks a long one like that, it inspires the offensive line," Jets coach Todd Bowles told reporters about Crowell after the game. "We got the running game going a little bit and those guys got rolling."

Crowell's dominant performance had a positive effect on the entire offense.

With the Broncos having problems stopping the run, the Jets' passing game were able to pick their spots and Darnold threw three touchdowns, including a 76-yard connection with wide receiver Robby Anderson, who finished the game with three catches for 123 yards and two scores.

"I feel like it all worked together," Crowell said. "The run is good for the pass and the pass is good for the run.

"I feel like we have weapons. We have a great quarterback and a great O-line. We have a great team. Everybody plays off each other. I feel like if we play off each other and do what we're supposed to do and play to our potential, I feel like we can't be stopped."

Crowell's point of being unstoppable with a clicking run game has merit when considering the Jets' two wins on the season.

In Week 1's victory, the Jets totaled 160 yards rushing to complement Darnold. Against the Broncos, the Jets amassed a head-turning 323 yards rushing, including 99 yards from backup running back Bilal Powell, to balance the passing game.

In two of the Jets' losses, the team failed to top 43 yards rushing, proving the theory that a successful running game is indeed a quarterback's best friend.