Injury roundup: Giants WR Kenny Golladay (knee) to play vs. Texans after missing four games

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) is expected to play and receive significant playing time in Sunday's game versus the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Golladay had initially been considered a questionable from the team's injury report.
Golladay was a limited participant in practice the whole week. In Week 4, he suffered an MCL sprain that has caused him to miss the last four games.
The Giants signed the former Lions wide receiver to a four-year, $72 million deal in the 2021 offseason. However, the 2019 Pro Bowler hasn't had the same production in New York. In the span of 18 games, Golladay has yet to score a touchdown in a Giants uniform.
This season, Golladay has two receptions for 22 yards in three games played.
The Giants (6-2) and the Texans (1-6-1) will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 10 games:
- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) will workout pre-game to see if he can suit up versus the Rams, but it's viewed as unlikely he plays, per Rapoport and NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.
- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will test how he feels in the morning, but he may be held out versus the Packers, per Rapoport. Rapoport added that if there's any uncertainty at all, the running back won't play as the team will be cautious.
- Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (wrist) is expected to play versus the Giants despite being questionable, per Rapoport.
- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) is believed to be a long-shot to play versus the Cardinals, per Rapoport and NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. He hasn't been ruled out yet, but not a great chance, Rapoport and Pelissero added. Backup John Wolford would get the start if Stafford can't play.