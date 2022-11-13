Injury roundup: Giants WR Kenny Golladay (knee) to play vs. Texans after missing four games

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) is expected to play and receive significant playing time in Sunday's game versus the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Golladay had initially been considered a questionable from the team's injury report.

Golladay was a limited participant in practice the whole week. In Week 4, he suffered an MCL sprain that has caused him to miss the last four games.

The Giants signed the former Lions wide receiver to a four-year, $72 million deal in the 2021 offseason. However, the 2019 Pro Bowler hasn't had the same production in New York. In the span of 18 games, Golladay has yet to score a touchdown in a Giants uniform.

This season, Golladay has two receptions for 22 yards in three games played.

The Giants (6-2) and the Texans (1-6-1) will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.