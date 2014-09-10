Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Eddie Lacy misses Packers' practice

Published: Sep 10, 2014 at 07:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Green Bay Packers hope to have Eddie Lacy on hand for Sunday's home-opener against the Jets.

The team's starting running back sat out Wednesday's practice after suffering a concussion in last Thursday night's ugly loss to the Seattle Seahawks, per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

With the Packers practicing in shells on Wednesday, it's Thursday's session in pads that means much more for Lacy's status on Sunday.

Lacy established a franchise rookie record on the ground last season and has a rushing touchdown in three straight home games. James Starks and DuJuan Harris round out a deep Packers backfield, but Green Bay's rushing attack wouldn't be the same without its top dog facing New York's nasty run defense.

Other Wednesday injuries we're tracking ahead of Week 2:

  1. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that John Abraham has left the Cardinals after suffering a concussion in Monday night's win over the Chargers. The veteran pass rusher is considering his options for an eventual return, Rapoport was told. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that Abraham is suffering from memory loss and has been for "well over a year."
  1. The hits just keep on coming for the Rams as pass rusher Chris Long will have surgery and miss a few months, according to coach Jeff Fisher. Long hurt his ankle in Sunday's season-opening loss against the Vikings.
  1. Rough development for the Bolts, who placed reliable center Nick Hardwick on season-ending injured reserve with a neck injury. Hardwick has a history of "stinger" issues and suffered a neck injury in San Diego's third preseason game.
  1. Cam Newtonwas in full pads for the start of Panthers practice, indicating that all systems are go as the quarterback returns from his rib injury in time for Carolina's Week 2 tilt with the Lions.
  1. Steelers running back Dri Archer and wide receiver Lance Moore are out for Thursday's game against the Ravens, according to the team. Archer left Sunday's win against the Browns with an ankle and knee injury.
  1. With Ben Tate sidelined because of a knee sprain, coach Mike Pettine told reporters that rookie Terrance West will start in the backfield on Sunday against the Saints. Pettine also said Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Cameron is day-to-day with a shoulder injury. Cameron said he underwent an MRI and had no structural damage and a sprained AC joint in his shoulder, according to The Plain Dealer.
  1. Jets cornerback Dee Millinerreturned to practice for the first time in four weeks, per the New York Post. Last year's first-round pick missed has been sidelined with a high left ankle sprain.
  1. Packers inside linebacker Brad Jonesmissed practice with an unknown injury.
  1. Rams quarterback Shaun Hill didn't practice on Wednesday and is day-to-day, said coach Jeff Fisher, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Hill injured his thigh in Sunday's loss to the Vikings and was considered a longshot earlier in the week to play Week 2 against Tampa Bay.
  1. Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfictdidn't practice on the heels of Sunday's concussion, but the team's official website believes he "must be progressing" after seeing Burfict hang around with his fellow linebackers on Wednesday.
  1. Chiefs rookie return man De'Anthony Thomas didn't play in Week 1 and wasn't on the field for Kansas City after suffering a hamstring injury last week.
  1. Raiders running back Maurice Jones-Drew suffered a hand injury in Week 1, had a procedure Monday, and is not expected to miss much time, if any, according to CSN Bay Area.
  1. Bucs running back Doug Martin (knee) didn't take the field Wednesday and neither did pass rusher Michael Johnson (ankle) or rookie tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (foot). Logan Mankins didn't participate, either, and was seen wearing a protective sleeve on his left leg, per Roy Cummings of The Tampa Tribune.
  1. The Bucs also placed starting cornerback Mike Jenkins on season-ending injured reserve with a pectoral injury.
  1. The Giants have a handful of free-agent punters on "standby" as Steve Weatherford battles a torn ligament in his ankle, per the New York Daily News. Weatherford hasn't been ruled out for Sunday.
  1. Tight end Garrett Graham was back at practice for the Texans on Wednesday, the team announced. He missed Sunday's opener due to a back injury, so practicing is a good sign that he'll make his season debut in Week 2.

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" covers the Falcons' impressive offense, RGIII's struggles and recaps all Sunday's Week 1 action.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

